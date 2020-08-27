Adidas Skateboarding Collaborated on Gender-Neutral Shoes & Apparel That Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Skate Community

Adidas Skateboarding and Unity are releasing a fall ’20 collection that features gender-neutral clothing and shoes.

Unity, which was formed by Jeffrey Cheung and Gabriel Ramirez in 2017, has continued in its mission to create a safe space in skateboarding for the LGBTQ+ community by operating as a collective, printing press and skateboard company. Now, Unity is teaming up with Adidas Skateboarding, a division of the brand that makes shoes and clothing exclusively for skateboarders since 1998, to bring forth a line that celebrates the queer and trans members of the skateboarding community.

The Unity x Adidas Skateboarding collab will debut Friday on adidas.com/skateboarding and at select skate retailers across the United States. The range features two T-shirts, a button-down shirt, a hoodie, a sweatshirt, a track jacket and shorts. Additionally, the line will include a bandana and two pairs of skate shoes that feature vulcanized soles. The gender-neutral line is expected to retail between $20-$85.

Cheung’s signature illustrations transform classic Adidas staples such as the collab’s two skateboarding shoes: the classic Contential Vulc and newly added Coronado sneaker. The skate crew’s message of “Don’t Be Afraid of Who You Are” is also inscribed throughout the gender-neutral line, as well.

Continental Vulc x Unity shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Coronado x Unity shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The line also features a number of multi-seasonal items that will transition into seasons beyond the fall and winter. The pastel-hued shorts, shirts, hoodie, track jacket and sweater are all colorfully detailed and feature Cheung’s sketches throughout.

Unity x Adidas Skateboarding Jersey. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Another notable item in the collab is the Unity Shorts, which are made from 100% recycled polyester fabric. The drawcord waist shorts feature Cheung’s illustrations throughout and are great for all genders, shapes and sizes.