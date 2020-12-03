Adidas Reimagines the Iconic Forum Basketball Shoe for Skate With Help From Heitor da Silva

Basketball sneakers have long served as inspiration for some incredible skate shoes, and Adidas Skateboarding — with the help of Heitor da Silva — is set to release a new look of its own.

Arriving this week is the Forum 84 ADV by Heitor da Silva, which is the first signature colorway of the Forum reimagined for skateboarding by da Silva, who is an Adidas Skateboarding global team rider.

“I skated in the Adidas Originals Forum a few years ago and loved them. I love classic basketball shoes for the look, durability and comfort,” da Silva said in a statement. “The design process was fun and surreal — so happy I got to be a part of bringing the Forum back, especially for skateboarding.”

To make the Forum an ideal skate shoe, the brand added full-grain leather uppers, rubber cupsoles, double-layered toe caps for durability and high-grade EVA midsoles for comfort and impact protection. Also, it includes the brand’s Adiprene molded sockliners to offer a glove-like fit, air-mesh tongues for breathability and grippy gum outsoles for foot stability and board feel.

The colorway for da Silva features purple, black and white hues. Purple dominates the upper, which also features white and black throughout, that sits atop a white midsole. The sneaker also features “Heitor da Silva” in script on the tongue.

The Adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 ADV by Heitor da Silva arrives on Dec. 5 exclusively via Adidas.com/skateboarding and at select skate retailers. It will retail for $100.

