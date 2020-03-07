Adidas Signs Lightening Fast NFL Rookie Henry Ruggs

The 2020 NFL Draft is in April but Adidas is already signing the can’t-miss rookies.

The Three Stripes announced today on social media that it signed 21-year-old wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who played college for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The brand revealed the deal with a short video showcasing some of the talents that will have Ruggs undoubtedly going early in the draft.

During the NFL Draft Combine, the speedy receiver ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.27 seconds — the fastest of all players at the this year’s event. Adidas captioned the video, “Only the fastest join the three stripes.”

Most mock drafts from NFL insiders have Ruggs being selected in the first round with picks ranging from No. 15 to No. 20. He is widely considered among the top three wide receivers in this draft class, a list that includes Jerry Jeudy (who also played for Alabama) and CeeDee Lamb (who played for the Oklahoma Sooners).

During his final season at Alabama, Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Ruggs is joining an athlete ambassador roster that features premier NFL talent. Other notable athletes who are signed with Adidas include Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos.

Want more?

A Closer Look at the Upcoming ‘Zyon’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

A$AP Ferg Debuts a New Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorway

More Prada x Adidas Superstar Styles Are Reportedly Dropping Soon