Round Two Founder Sean Wotherspoon Is Collaborating With Adidas

Sean Wotherspoon created one of the past decade’s best sneakers with Nike. And now, it appears he’ll be creating with Adidas.

Late last night, the Round Two co-founder and sneaker collaborator confirmed with Complex that a sneaker collaboration with the Three Stripes is on the way. Wotherspoon said the style will fall in line with his passion for sustainability and will feature embroidery and floral print.

“It’s going to be a huge step forward in sustainability and a lot different than what you have seen from me in the past as far as materials,” Wotherspoon told Complex. “Can’t wait to start the roll out, this is going to be a fun one! I grew up playing soccer, it was actually my first love before skateboarding. Always wore Adidas, head to toe, I LOVE Sambas, used to buy them at Modell’s and Sports Authority. Started wearing Nike when skateboarding came in to my life so it’s fun digging even further into my own memories and finding that Adidas love as well that existed.”

Although the confirmation came yesterday, it’s not the first hint Wotherspoon dropped of a collab with Adidas. Last month, in a since-deleted Instagram post first spotted by Complex, he revealed an image via Instagram of the Adidas Trefoil branding and his “SW” logo underneath with the caption, “Deleting this in 60 seconds you know I can barely keep secrets.”

Although news of the Adidas partnership is new, fans of Wotherspoon’s sneakers have been awaiting the release of his Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab done alongside Atmos. The look was revealed via social media in November.

Wotherspoon and Nike released the Air Max 1/97 in 2018, a corduroy-infused look that would become beloved by sneaker diehards and fashion-focused celebs. Although the shoe was acclaimed, it would be the only collaborative release between the two, Wotherspoon confirmed in March that he was no longer working with the Swoosh.