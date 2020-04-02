Adidas Runner Lee Ryan Completes a Full Marathon in His Own Backyard

Adidas Runner Lee Ryan just proved that you can do anything if you set your mind to it, even as the coronavirus pandemic has put social distancing into full effect, limiting activities outdoors.

Last week, the brand’s running captain for Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, made a makeshift loop in his own backyard and proceeded to complete a full marathon — 26.2 miles — by running almost 1,407 laps around his garden. He completed the run in just under 5 hours and 24 minutes.

The athlete chose a set of bright orange sneakers from the athletic apparel and footwear brand for his trials. The neon pair resembles the Adidas Adizero Adios 5 running shoes with their faded three stripes on the lateral sides; the silhouette makes for an ideal run with its super-light materials and foot-hugging fit, providing a supported feel without a heavy step. Lee’s choice of “Signal Coral” colorway sells for $140 at Adidas.com.

Adidas Adizero Adios 5 "Signal 5" running shoes. CREDIT: Adidas

Lee’s children encouraged their dad by running alongside him at times and also made a finish line for the runner to cross after his impressive run along with homemade signs, a mini trophy and a custom-made beaded medal.

He explained his reasoning behind the “backyard marathon” in his post, writing: “The world is messed up right now, people are lost and don’t know what to do. I am the same, quarantine in the UAE has us staying in doors for the safety of everyone which I get and totally understand and back it #stayhome . But I missed my running and decided to make use of what I have and do the best I could.”

Next, the runner plans to complete a full 100 kilometer (approx. 62 miles) in his garden on Friday, a challenge he previously accomplished by running from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On March 17, Adidas announced it would be temporarily closing all directly owned Reebok and Adidas stores in Europe, the U.S. and Canada due to the rippling effects of COVID-19. The brand originally stated that stores would reopen on March 29 but have since kept doors shut, according to the website. Adidas is continuing to pay retail employees for all hours they’ve been scheduled to work during the closures. Adidas and Reebok stores in “large parts” of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets are open. The company’s digital operations also remain activated.

