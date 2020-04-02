Adidas Runner Lee Ryan Completes a Full Marathon in His Own Backyard

Adidas Runner Lee Ryan just proved that you can do anything if you set your mind to it, even as the coronavirus pandemic has put social distancing into full effect, limiting activities outdoors.
Last week, the brand’s running captain for Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, made a makeshift loop in his own backyard and proceeded to complete a full marathon — 26.2 miles — by running almost 1,407 laps around his garden. He completed the run in just under 5 hours and 24 minutes.
The athlete chose a set of bright orange sneakers from the athletic apparel and footwear brand for his trials. The neon pair resembles the Adidas Adizero Adios 5 running shoes with their faded three stripes on the lateral sides; the silhouette makes for an ideal run with its super-light materials and foot-hugging fit, providing a supported feel without a heavy step. Lee’s choice of “Signal Coral” colorway sells for $140 at Adidas.com.
Break the tape on your own backyard marathon. @adidasRunners Captain Lee Ryan reimagined what it meant to run a marathon as he ran up and down and up and down his garden – 1,406.666 times to be exact – until he hit 26.2. Follow @leemryan to see what he does next. #hometeam
Lee’s children encouraged their dad by running alongside him at times and also made a finish line for the runner to cross after his impressive run along with homemade signs, a mini trophy and a custom-made beaded medal.
He explained his reasoning behind the “backyard marathon” in his post, writing: “The world is messed up right now, people are lost and don’t know what to do. I am the same, quarantine in the UAE has us staying in doors for the safety of everyone which I get and totally understand and back it #stayhome . But I missed my running and decided to make use of what I have and do the best I could.”
Breaking the tape on my own little “Backyard Marathon” 🏁🏆 . 42.2km➗30 (Meters) = 1,406.666 times I ran up and down my garden to complete the “backyard marathon”- 5hrs 23mins 50secs. . The world is messed up right now, people are lost and don’t know what to do. I am the same, quarantine in the UAE has us staying in doors for the safety of everyone which I get and totally understand and back it #stayhome . But I missed my running and decided to make use of what I have and do the best I could. Coming out of it very positive and happy. Almost as much happiness as any @wmmajors I have ran before. Because in my head I made it that way. If my mindset was wrong this could of been so boring and miserable. But it wasn’t, I had fun, I feel and felt good and hopefully it may of helped and inspired others to get up and get active in this difficult time, not to run a marathon in the back garden. But just to move, do a circuit session from your social feed, take 10mins to run along your balcony, down the garden path, up the stairs at home. Anything is better than nothing. Mentally and physically your body and mind needs it. Do it. Do anything. Smile, be positive and be safe when you do it! PLEASE!! You will help yourself and you will inspire others to do the same. . Amazing to have my little support crew there to run with me in some parts and then to be there at the end to help me finish strong and pass me a very unique and special handmade medal 🥇 😍. One medal no one else will ever get 😉 . @adidas @adidasrunners @adidasrunning . #fortheloveofrunning #stayhome #adidasrunners #hometeam #uae #backyardmarathon #alwaysfinishstrong #finishlinechallenge
Next, the runner plans to complete a full 100 kilometer (approx. 62 miles) in his garden on Friday, a challenge he previously accomplished by running from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
“THE GREAT RUN 2.0” The Back Yard edition Just over a year ago I talked myself into running 100km from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. One of my biggest challenges to date. Something I do not regret in the slightest!! Following on from that and my recent “backyard marathon” where I ran 42.2km in the confines of my back garden (back and forth over 30m)!! Again a tough challenge! I have been overwhelmed by so many positive responses to that run, which is always welcome in this difficult time. So what’s next… . Well I can’t run 100km to Abu Dhabi again can I!!So I will have to run it in my back garden this Friday. Yep, you read it right. 100km in my garden this Friday 3rd April. Not sure how long it will take, don’t really care. It is going to be super tough and take a lot. THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THE TOUGHEST CHALLENGES TO DATE!! . I will be doing this in honour of all the medical staff from doctors, porters, nurses, paramedics and admin staff. Also to all the essential workers going above and beyond to make sure we stay fit, safe and healthy in this difficult time. Stay tuned on how you can support me and run with me “virtually” to show support. Let’s do this #fortheloveofrunning #inspire #motivate #hometeam #staysafe #stayhome #isolation #adidasrunnersdubai
On March 17, Adidas announced it would be temporarily closing all directly owned Reebok and Adidas stores in Europe, the U.S. and Canada due to the rippling effects of COVID-19. The brand originally stated that stores would reopen on March 29 but have since kept doors shut, according to the website. Adidas is continuing to pay retail employees for all hours they’ve been scheduled to work during the closures. Adidas and Reebok stores in “large parts” of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets are open. The company’s digital operations also remain activated.
