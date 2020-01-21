Adidas Updates Its Predator Soccer Boot With ‘Demonskin’ Ball Control Tech

Adidas has given its Predator soccer boot an upgrade for 2020.

The Germany-based sportswear brand today unveiled the Predator 20 Mutator with “Demonskin,” a new technology designed to increase grip on the ball and maximize control. The Demonskin spikes are wrapped around the side and front of the boot, allowing players greater control and touch.

Adidas Predator 20 Mutator CREDIT: Adidas

“We knew that we had to create something completely different [for 2020], go beyond evolution and deliver a new innovation, something that would intimidate opponents. Demonskin is at the heart of this,” explained Adidas Football design director Ben Herath. “It truly is a breakthrough innovation for us at Adidas Football — something brand-new with tangible benefits to gameplay. This was evidenced in player testing, where many spoke of the immediate difference they felt with the ball at their feet.”

The Predator 20 Mutator has an outsole with enhancing control zones, a two-plate stud configuration and a Sockfit collar that adjusts to the contours of the wearer’s foot. The shoe has a high collar and a low front for a streamlined appearance.

The original Predator was introduced in 1994 and was worn on the pitch by stars such as David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. The Predator 20 Mutator will be promoted by a new generation of stars, including Paul Pogba, Becky Sauerbrunn, Marc-André ter Stegen and Tessa Wullaert.

David Beckham CREDIT: Adidas

Paul Pogba CREDIT: Adidas

The Predator 20 Mutator will be available to shop in stores and online at Adidas.com beginning on Jan. 28.

