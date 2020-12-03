Pharrell and Adidas Are Dropping a Superstar Collection This Week

Pharrell Williams and Adidas’ longstanding partnership has resulted in another collaboration. This time, the duo will introduce a collection of Superstar colorways.

After debuting his version of the shell-toe silhouette in June, the Grammy-winning artist and the German athletic giant will deliver five monochromatic iterations of the Superstar this week.

The iconic model has been remixed to feature Primeknit on the upper, replacing the traditional leather construction, but the rubber shell-toe in the forefoot remains intact. Additional details include Human Race branding embroidered at the heel, an Adidas patch stitched onto the medial side and a Human Race-branded footbed. The look continues with matching round shoelaces along with a rubber cup sole for comfort. The forthcoming capsule will include five distinct colors: brown, green, purple, gold and beige.

The latest Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collection will be released Saturday via Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. Each pair comes with a $140 price tag.

The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab in gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab in beige. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

It has been five years since Pharrell teamed up with the Three Stripes to collaborate on the Superstar, which released in 50 tonal colorways.

In related Adidas news, the fan-favorite black and red colorway of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is also releasing this Saturday in full-family sizing on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The adult sizes will retail for $220.