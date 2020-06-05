Adidas’ First Responders Discount Offers Major Savings on Top Shoes and Apparel

If you are a first responder, we have good news for you: Adidas exclusively offers you major savings on its top-of-the-line athletic styles.

The German sportswear brand hosts year-round discounts for first responders, nurses, medical professionals and military members. Once you are verified through identification service ID.Me, you can save 40% on Adidas’ signature sneakers, workout gear, accessories and more all at Adidas.com.

Who are first responders? Homeland Security defines these front-line emergency workers as law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and emergency management officials. Grocery store workers have also called to be designated as first responders during the recent health pandemic.

New York Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) adjusts a “Thank You FDNY” sign, April 2020. CREDIT: Kathy Willens/AP/Shutterstock

A special savings deal is just one of many ways brands show their thanks to frontline workers. On top of discounts, many footwear brands donated thousands of free pairs for medial professionals and frontline workers in the past few weeks, including Aerosoles, Crocs, Reebok, Allbirds and more.

And the tokens of appreciation don’t stop at just shoes. Hoteliers like Hilton and airlines like Delta and SouthWest are providing free flights to health-care workers headed to harder-hit areas while food services like Starbucks and more offer discounts year-round and even gave away millions of drinks for free to first responders.

Now that you have your special savings, shop a few of FN’s top picks from Adidas ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Cropped Hoodie, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost 20, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Badge of Sport Tee, $28.

