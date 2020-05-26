This $16 Adidas Face Mask Sold Out In Minutes + Now It’s Reselling for $90

Yesterday, Adidas released a $16 washable face mask that sold out in minutes on Adidas.com. Now a three-pack is being sold on eBay for $90.

While price gouging, especially in the athletic and sneaker market is nothing new, specific products such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and protective equipment have soared during the current pandemic.

Adidas announced that for every pack purchased £2 GBP (approximately $2.47) will be donated to Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund. Although the washable face mask isn’t medically graded, its sold-out status foreshadows a new market for athletic and other designer brands with a large following.

The sold-out soft and breathable mask is made with layers of recycled polyester and elastane. The face-covering also features stretchable ear straps and comes in packs of three.

Adidas’ face cover follows the release of Adidas x Carbon’s 3D-printed face shields that debuted April. The two companies have worked together since 2017 to make 3D-printed footwear and recently shifted to focus on medical supplies in light of the pandemic. Adidas stated that Carbon is already producing more than 18,000 3D-printed face shields a week after it shifted its focus to medical supplies throughout its California facilities in March.