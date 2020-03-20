Adidas and Donald Glover Bring Partnership to an End

Adidas and multihyphenate talent Donald Glover have ended to their partnership, the brand announced yesterday.

“The Adidas Originals by Donald Glover partnership has come to an end. Together Adidas and Glover set out to look beyond the confines of a traditional collaboration inspired by limitless creativity. Adidas continues to be inspired by Glover’s visionary creativity and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” the company said in a statement.

In September 2018, the actor and musician (who is also known as Childish Gambino) announced the partnership with a cartoon video on Instagram. Adidas Originals confirmed with a post of its own, adding the caption, “A collaboration without boundaries, welcome to the family @ChildishGambino.”

A year later at Coachella in Palm Springs, Calif., Glover Airdropped select fans an invitation to try his collaborative Adidas Nizza sneakers. Those who accepted the Airdrop had to pick up the shoes, which were executed in an off-white color palette with brass grommets, within an hour after accepting.

Also in April 2019, Glover and Adidas Originals would release a trio of sneakers that they had been working on including new-look Nizza, Lacombe and Continental 80.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Glover released an album on Sunday titled “Donald Glover Presents” via a website. However, the joy for his fans of his music was short-lived as the artist removed the album shortly after its release.

