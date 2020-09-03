Derrick Rose’s Latest Adidas Signature Sneaker Just Released Overseas

The lateral side of the Adidas D Rose 11.

NBA star Derrick Rose apparently has a new Adidas signature basketball sneaker on the way.

The former league MVP’s Adidas D Rose 11 just went on sale on Adidas’ online store in China, whichleads fans to believe a global launch is imminent.

Rose’s 11th sneaker made its retail debut in the “FTWR White/Solar Gold/Tech Indigo” color palette and is equipped with breathable AdiZero uppers, a material generally reserved for Adidas running products. The collar is supported with thick foam padding as well as on the top portion of the tongue.

The toe box appears to be reinforced with a textile mesh, while Three Stripes branding appears on both the lateral and medial sides. Additional details include Rose’s signature logo stamped on the heel and on the footbed. The look also includes colorful Lightstrike midsole cushioning, executed with an orange-to-black gradient, and is finished with a rubber outsole for traction.

The lateral side of the Adidas D Rose 11.

The medial side of the Adidas D Rose 11.

A front view of the Adidas D Rose 11.

At the time of publication, the brand has not yet confirmed the stateside release of the D Rose 11 but a full-size-run is currently available on Adidas China for ¥999, which roughly converts to $146.

The heel of the Adidas D Rose 11.

A top view of the Adidas D Rose 11.

The outsole of the Adidas D Rose 11.

In related Adidas news, Kanye West teased an upcoming Adidas Yeezy sneaker that’s designed in collaboration with Rose.