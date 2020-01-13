Adidas Is Finally Putting Boost on the Popular Adilette Slides

Finally, Adidas is bringing the innovative Boost cushioning technology to one of the most popular lifestyle silhouettes with the latest release of the Adilette Boost Slide.

In terms of design, it’s essentially identical to the style that has previously released, including the classic Three Stripes branding on the slip-on construction, but it now has a full-length Boost midsole for all-day comfort. Additional branding is found on the footbed with the Trefoil logo emblazoned on the heel.

The Adidas Adilette Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

This style is currently available on the Adidas website for a retail price of $60 in a simple all-white iteration, a white and black colorway as well as a stealthy all-black makeup. Due to its overwhelming popularity, only select sizes are currently available. If your size isn’t available on Adidas, Dick’s Sporting Goods is one of the only retailers stocking nearly all of the sizes, including an option to pick up your pair in-store.

In related news, new reports suggest that at least 10 new Adidas Yeezy styles are expected to release throughout this year including eight different colorways of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

