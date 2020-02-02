NBA Star Aaron Gordon Plays in Shoes From This Little-Known China-Based Brand

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is a rising star in the NBA. And as his reputation grows, so should the name of the little-known sneaker brand he is now wearing: 361 Degrees.

The baller laced up a pair of basketball sneakers at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., from China-based performance brand 361 Degrees on Feb. 1 when the Magic faced the Miami Heat. The look was predominantly blue with hits of white and featured the brand’s Quikfoam cushioning tech (an innovation the label has used for years in its running and training shoes).

Although Gordon wore the 361 Degrees shoes on the court, the brand doesn’t have any basketball product available on its website to purchase. Prior to wearing 361 Degrees, the Magic star wore Nike (most recently, he laced up the Kyrie 6 on Jan. 27 against the Heat).

While news of sneaker deals is usually widespread, Gordon’s deal with 361 Degrees appears to have been signed in December quietly, with few outlets reporting on it. (Emails to the brand from FN to confirm the deal were not immediately returned.)

Aaron Gordon on the court on Feb. 1 wearing sneakers from 361 Degrees. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Raoux

FN profiled 361 Degrees in May 2016 when the label was starting to make inroads with the specialty running retail channel, with a goal of hitting more than 200 store accounts by the end of that year and a stronger e-commerce presence.

Although Gordon is the new star to wear 361 Degrees, he’s not the only one who has ever laced up the brand’s shoes on the court. NBA champion Kevin Love wore sneakers from the label from 2013 to 2015 while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 361 Degrees sneakers in 2015. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Kevin Love wearing sneakers from 361 Degrees in 2013. CREDIT: AP Photo/Eric Gay

