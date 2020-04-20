What Leading Shoe Players Are Planning for Life After the Lockdown

STUART WEITZMAN After snagging coveted tickets to Wimbledon in July, Weitzman was disappointed when the tennis tournament decided to cancel for the first time in its 143-year history. However, he said, “I’m going to the U.S. Open,” as he’s determined to make the August event. (It’s still on for now but some speculate that sports might not resume in New York until 2021.) Until he’s back courtside, Weitzman, a familiar face on the university lecture circuit, is scheduled to do a live online presentation for students at Yale.

From everyday routines to once-in-a-lifetime events, the coronavirus crisis has forced many to put their lives on hold. But that hasn’t stopped the industry from making post-pandemic plans. Here, shoe insiders share what’s topping their agendas.

SARI RATSULA, President, Seychelles & BC Footwear

The proud parent was readying to celebrate daughter Miki’s graduation from San Diego State University, and son Aku’s from Foothill High School in Pleaston, Calif., with a joint party. While those plans now have to be shelved, “we’re still planning to have [a celebration] before Aku heads across the pond this fall to study at the London College of Communication. And since Miki is focused on her singing career, she doesn’t mind when the party is, as long as there is one.”

MICHELLE POOLE, EVP, chief product and merchandising officer, Crocs

“I miss going to my hot yoga classes with all my fellow yogis packed into the studio and getting a great sweat in,” said Poole. “Now, I roll out my mat in the living room overlooking the Rocky Mountains, do a zoom class (my studio has moved online) and try to get grounded.”

MARGOT WASSERMAN, GM and buyer, Tip Top Kids

After postponing her walk down the aisle in June, Wasserman has set a new wedding date for September. “The caterer, florist, photographer, rabbi and band were all accommodating,” said Wasserman, who is expecting all 150 planned guests to attend.

