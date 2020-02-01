Fans Go Crazy for Swae Lee & Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami

Swae Lee at the launch of his Giuseppe Zanotti x Swae collaboration in Miami.

It was a wild night for Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami on Friday night. Thanks to an appearance by Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti, fans and shoe lovers came out in droves to celebrate the duo’s new collaboration during Super Bowl Weekend.

“Miami is the perfect place to flex,” said Swae Lee. “It’s the perfect time. The city is booming.”

And Swae Lee was certainly here to celebrate the official launch of his first foray into fashion design. The one half of sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd jumped on the Saks’ glass display to thank the crowd for coming out, as well as tease some new music (which sparked loud cheers).

Swae Lee greets fans at the Giuseppe Zanotti x Swae Lee shoe collection launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The “Sunflower” singer teamed up with Zanotti on a shoe collection featuring canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, detailed in embroidery, glitter, floral motifs and a new “GZ” logo in oversize typeface. The capsule has already resonated with consumers as it seems, with a mass crowd forming inside Saks’ men’s floor to get a pair signed by both Swae Lee and Zanotti.

This limited-edition line is yet another example proving that men’s fashion is breaking typical gender codes.

Giuseppe Zanotti for Swae Lee boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“We need to be able to move in fashion, from one side to another side,” Zanotti said. “I like to experiment with the new generation of artists and this is the first time I’m doing something dressy with a young male artist.” He’s referring to pink suede loafers embellished with embroidery and heeled-glitter ankle boots seen in the line.

Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“It’s not about gender anymore. It’s not a sneaker for men, or a sneaker for women. It’s the same,” he added.

And Swae Lee isn’t afraid to push these boundaries, wearing and creating the bold heel boots, for instance. He told FN, “I’m not scared. I’m not putting a limit on my style.”

Giuseppe Zanotti holding his Swae Lee shoe collection at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

