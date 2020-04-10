Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rihanna Is Co-Hosting A Virtual Party on Instagram Live Tonight

RihannaFenty Beauty by Rihanna photocall, Seoul, South Korea - 17 Sep 2019
Rihanna.
CREDIT: Steve Cho/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s throwing a party tonight and we’re all invited.

Tonight, Rihanna will co-host the very first ” Fenty Social Club,” a series of virtual parties that will stream through Instagram Live.

The singer announced on Instagram that the party will kick off tonight at 6 p.m. ET and will feature sets from previous Fenty collaborators including DJ Pedro, Kitty Ca$h and Stretch Armstrong. British rapper Octavian will also be doing a live performance. It’s also rumored that the singer-turned-business mogul will also make an appearance herself.

Tonight’s digital bash is in celebration Fenty’s faux leather collection which rolled out earlier this week. The capsule has already gained recognition from PETA, who announced that they will be honoring Rihanna with the Compassion in Fashion award. RiRi joins Serena Williams and Jessica Simpson who have also won the award from the animal rights group for their cruelty-free collections. 

In addition to giving her fans something fun to do on another solitary Friday night, Rihanna donated $5 million to help combat coronavirus through her charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

According to the foundation, the funds were dispersed to on-the-ground organizations including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

To tune in to tonight’s event, Rihanna is encouraging participants to register for a virtual invite here.

