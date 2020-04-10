Rihanna Is Co-Hosting A Virtual Party on Instagram Live Tonight

Rihanna’s throwing a party tonight and we’re all invited.

Tonight, Rihanna will co-host the very first ” Fenty Social Club,” a series of virtual parties that will stream through Instagram Live.

The singer announced on Instagram that the party will kick off tonight at 6 p.m. ET and will feature sets from previous Fenty collaborators including DJ Pedro, Kitty Ca$h and Stretch Armstrong. British rapper Octavian will also be doing a live performance. It’s also rumored that the singer-turned-business mogul will also make an appearance herself.

Tonight’s digital bash is in celebration Fenty’s faux leather collection which rolled out earlier this week. The capsule has already gained recognition from PETA, who announced that they will be honoring Rihanna with the Compassion in Fashion award. RiRi joins Serena Williams and Jessica Simpson who have also won the award from the animal rights group for their cruelty-free collections.