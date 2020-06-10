Black Activists & Celebs Are Taking Over White Influencers’ Instagrams Today for #ShareTheMicNow

Today, white women with massive platforms will be turning over their Instagrams to black celebrities and activists as part of the #ShareTheMicNow initiative.

A coalition of nearly 50 women — including fashion designers, Academy Award-winning actresses, best-selling authors and Olympic gold medalists — will be participating. The effort was conceived by Endeavor chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, author and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones, “Untamed” authoer Glennon Doyle and Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet as a way to amplify the voices of black women and increase their platforms. Below, FN explains everything you need to know about the initiative, from the participants to the purpose.

What Is #ShareTheMicNow?

The #ShareTheMicNow initiative will see 46 white celebrities and influencers turn over their Instagram accounts to black stars and activists today, Wednesday, June 10. According to the campaign organizers, there are over 300 million followers between the 46 accounts.

What Is the Purpose of #ShareTheMicNow?

According to the organizations of #ShareTheMicNow, the purpose of the event is to “magnify Black women and the important work that they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices.”

“When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change,” a message from #ShareTheMicNow reads. “Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”

Who Will Be Participating?

Below, FN has rounded up a list of every women signed onto participate in #ShareTheMicNow, with names ranged alphabetically by first name.

Black women participating in #ShareTheMicNow:

Alencia Johnson, Alexa Idama, Angelica Ross, Austin Channing Brown, Bozoma Saint John, Brittney Cooper, Candace Marie, Cari Champion, Christina Rice, Deesha Dyer, Devi Brown, Elaine Welteroth, Elle Hearns, Eunique Jones Gibson, Fresco Steez, Gia Peppers, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jessica O. Matthews, Jovian Zayne, Julee Wilson, Justina Omokhua, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Keah Brown, Kimberly Blackwell, Latham Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Melina Abdullah, Miatta Johnson, Monique Melton, Myleik Teele, Naima Cochrane, Nikki Ogunnaike, Nimotalai Ganiyu, Opal Tometi, Rachel Cargle, Activist, Seun Adigun, Stephanie Thomas, Stephanie Young, Tai Beauchamp, Tarana Burke, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Tiffany Aliche, Yaba Blay, Yvette Noel Schure.

White women participating in #ShareTheMicNow:

Abby Wambach, Ali Krieger, Arianna Huffington, Ashley Graham, Ashley Judd, Ashlyn Harris, Barb Schmidt, Brandi Carlile, Brené Brown, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Chelsea Handler, Cheryl Strayed, Chrissy Metz, Debra Messing, Diane von Furstenberg, Elizabeth Gilbert, Esther Perel, Glennon Doyle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Jen Hatmaker, Jenny Mollen, Jessica Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Julianne Hough, Kathryn Budig, Katie Couric, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kourtney Kardashian, Liz Plank, Mandy Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Melissa Urban, Michelle Monaghan, Nina Tame, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McBride, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Seane Corn, Selma Blair, Sophia Bush, Stacey Bendet, Sue Bird.