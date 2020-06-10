JustFab to Remove ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder From Site As Brands Distance Themselves After Racist Accusations Surface

“Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder has been fired from the Bravo hit TV show following racist accusations that have surfaced.

Former castmate Faith Stowers spoke out last week during an Instagram Live session with MTV “Floribamashore” star Candace Rice about the Black Lives Matter Movement and recent protests, where she opened up about her experience being the only black person on “Vanderpump Rules.” Stowers also revealed a 2018 incident that involved Schroeder and another member of the cast, Kristen Doute, calling the police to report her for crimes that she did not commit.

Since the news came to light, Schroeder lost several, if not all, brand partnerships. Her wine line has been pulled from shelves, for instance, her podcast has been dropped, and shaving brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual have discontinued their partnerships with her.

Related Jessie James Decker Announces New JustFab Collection at Star-Studded Stagecoach Brunch Why ShoeDazzle & JustFab Are Banking on Data Science for Success These Bargain 'Project Runway' Pumps By JustFab Are a Hit With Fans

In addition, JustFab, who worked with the reality star in 2019, said it scrubbed Schroeder from its site following the revelations and issued a statement to FN on its policy condemning racism. As of press time, Schroeder still remained on Justfab.com.

“JustFab’s partnership with Stassi Schroeder expired in 2019. We have taken the action of removing all content related to the partnership from all JustFab channels,” the company said over email. “JustFab does not condone or tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Stowers shared the story in the Instagram Live video, explaining: “There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder did indeed discuss the incident during a 2018 episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast and acknowledged that she called the police. At the time, Doute also tweeted a link to the Daily Mail article writing, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Doute has also been fired from the show.

While both cast members have not spoken out since the firings, each had posted lengthy apologies prior to on Instagram.

“My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” Schroeder wrote.