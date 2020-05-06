Send Mom a Luxury E-Card for Mother’s Day, With Help From Louis Vuitton

In honor of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Louis Vuitton has launched an online e-card series. Called #WELVMOMS, the fashion house is celebrating the day by allowing anyone to build their own personal card for free and they will digitally send it to mom.

To make this all the more special, Louis Vuitton created a virtual collection of 27 limited-edition Mother’s Day patches, featuring the label’s iconic logos, a pink Archlight sneaker, luggage filled with roses, its signature speedy handbag, pink monogram pattern and more.

The card is also offered in a white or purple stationery template where users can then write a personalized message inside, followed by digitally decorating it with the Louis Vuitton stickers and hues of pink and orange lettering.

