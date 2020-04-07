Lena Waithe’s New Show on Quibi is a Bite-Sized Piece of Sneaker Culture

Quibi has a whole roster of shows to watch while in quarantine. But Lena Waithe’s new series “You Ain’t Got These,” is truly for the shoe lover.

The mini-series, which debuted today on the new streaming app, explores the intricate history of sneaker culture in episodes that are under ten minutes. Despite their brevity, each episode provides a golden nugget of sneaker lore from the big players in the athletic footwear industry.

A known sneaker collector and friend of fashion stars like Kerby Jean-Raymond, Waithe acts as both producer and interviewer in the series, inviting guests like Carmelo Anthony, Questlove and Nas to reminiscence on the historical moments that shaped the billion-dollar industry that exists today.

Lena Waithe at the<br />33rd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, December 2019. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Anecdotes from shoe industry heavyweights are also peppered in too, including stories from Sonny Vacarro, the Nike brand consultant who helped sign Michael Jordan to his sneaker deal.

“You Ain’t Got These” schools viewers on how the sports and music industry, as well as black culture itself, propelled the sneaker culture to the heights it has reached today.

You can now watch the show on Quibi, the first smartphone-centric streaming service. Quibi is offering a free 90-day trial for users as well as subscriptions that range from $4.99 (with ads) to $7.99 (no ads) a month. Additional shows include Chrissy’s Court, starring Chrissy Teigen and Thanks A Million, a comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Hart.

