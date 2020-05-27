How to Watch Variety’s ‘Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ Television Tribute

FN sister publication Variety is honoring the women who serve on the front lines of the pandemic with its new special, “Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes.”

The virtual event will celebrate the women who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference amid the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and more. Additionally, the special will delve into ways women are tackling big issues that impact our daily lives, such as education, mental health, domestic violence and homelessness. It will feature appearances from famous current and past Power of Women honorees as well.

“During this incredibly trying time, we look forward to celebrating the remarkable women on the frontlines of the pandemic who are making the health and safety of others a priority every single day. In the midst of this crisis, the work they are doing is the epitome of selflessness and bravery,” said Claudia Eller, Variety editor-in-chief.

Related Jennifer Garner Decorates Her Home With Kids for Memorial Day in Her Favorite Sneakers Jennifer Garner Breaks House Rules By Dancing on Counters in Ripped Jeans + Sneakers Jennifer Garner's Neon Pink Face Mask Adds a Pop of Color to Her Walking Ensemble

Below, FN rounds up everything you need to know about the special.

How to Watch “Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes”

The special will premiere on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime as well as Facebook. Viewers may also tune into LMN on Wednesday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the broadcast. Those who watch via Facebook will be able to contribute directly to the UN Foundation and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund using the Facebook donate button in the livestream. Facebook is matching $10 million in donations for the effort.

Who Is the Host?

Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” will serve as virtual host for the special. Additionally, the program will feature a performance from Andra Day.

Who Are the Honorees?

In addition to honoring brave women on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus, Variety is paying tribute to the professional achievements and humanitarian efforts of its 2020 Power of Women honorees. This year, the publication will acknowledge the work of actress Cate Blanchett, Broadway legend Patti LuPone and singer Janelle Monáe.

Who Else Will Appear in the Special?

The special will include appearances from past Power of Women honorees, including Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, Tiffany Haddish, Laverne Cox, Natalie Portman and Helen Mirren. The women will be self-shooting material to pay tribute to this year’s honorees.