Quarantine Routine: Nicky Hilton Talks Being a Juicy Couture Queen, ‘Tiger King’ + More During Coronavirus Crisis

In a new SPY series, FN will interview celebrities, athletes and fashion insiders about their “Quarantine Routine” as they open up about the changes to their daily lives amid the coronavirus crisis.

Like many people, Nicky Hilton is spending her time social distancing at home in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. While the designer and fashion influencer said she’s grateful for being able to leave New York City and isolate with her family, this new normal is also challenging.

“My life has definitely changed,” she told FN during an Instagram Live interview today. “I had to leave my home and we are isolating in Long Island,[New York]. It’s weird and it’s different. [But], most people can agree that the silver lining is that ones who are lucky enough can spend time with their family. I feel so connected to my friends and family more than ever.”

Speaking of family, Hilton’s sister, Paris, and mother, Kathy, chimed in during the Live interview, commenting on Hilton’s latest venture with shoe brand French Sole New York. (She named shoes in her spring collection with the label after both of them.)

Hilton, like the rest of the fashion industry insiders are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced retailers to close, orders to be cancelled, furloughs and consumers to not purchase products during this time.

However, Hilton is using the opportunity to encourage shoppers to buy the spring line because 20% of the Nicky Hilton x French Sole sales will go to LifeWay Network’s COVID-19 Freedom Fund, which assists human trafficking survivors with short-term financial assistance to pay for food, rent, childcare, medical supplies and more. The COVID-19 Freedom Fund also assists safe house residents and alumnae who are facing financial hardship due to business closures and job loss. The full 20% of the donations will go directly to survivors.

The Kathy in blush.

“Support small businesses. They need our help more than ever,” she said during the chat. “Reading about what these wonderful things companies and brands are doing, it makes my heart smile that everyone is rallying to support each other and giving back.”

The Paris in cheetah print. CREDIT: Courtesy image

When it comes to Hilton’s work-from-home wardrobe, she said the French Sole ballet flats make the perfect house shoes and it’s an excellent alternative for a sneaker. Typically, her everyday outfit consists of skinny jeans and a sweater, but while she’s staying home she’s keeping it comfortable.

“Do not be fooled. I’ve been living in hoodies and sweatpants and really comfy stuff. I’m really keeping it natural,” she said. Sister Paris commented as well, saying Hilton is the Juicy Couture queen. (She said she brought her personalized track suit for the quarantine, too.)

As the coronavirus continues to upend everyday lives, Hilton is making sure to be positive during this time for her two daughters. Balancing work and homeschooling has proven a challenge, but her family is coping through baking and escaping through entertainment.

“It’s difficult to explain to a two and 3-year-old,” she said. “We’ve been baking a lot and eating. We made Rice Krispies, chive and onion scones. I love baking and have taken it to a new level. And lots of Disney Plus. I’m beyond grateful to Disney for releasing ‘Frozen 2’ early.”

As for herself, Hilton is sticking to a self-care routine, filled with with face masks, and watching the Netflix hit (like the rest of the world) “Tiger King.” “My husband and I finished it in two days,” she laughed.

