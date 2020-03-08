Diane von Furstenberg On What It Means to Be a ‘Woman In Charge’

Diane von Furstenberg — who has dedicated much of career to supporting women — has one main mission, and it has nothing to do with fashion.

“It’s to push the button in every woman and make them realize that all the strength and all the confidence is inside them,” she told celebrity stylist Jason Bolden onstage at the Tory Burch Foundation Embrace Ambition Summit on March 5.

Diane von Furstenberg attends the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit by the Tory Burch Foundation in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch Foundation

Being a “women in charge” has been part of von Furstenberg’s life from the beginning and a continued driving factor in her business. But it wasn’t until this past summer that the fashion mogul decided to take a deeper look at the term. (She often uses the hashtag #incharge on social media.)

“First and foremost, it’s a commitment to ourselves,” she said. “It’s owning who we are. You own your imperfection, it becomes your asset. You own your vulnerability, it becomes your strength. Being true to yourself is the most important thing. All of this is the little house that you put inside yourself. That is the core of your strength and that is what being in charge is.”

She added, “Because I am in charge, I can use my voice, my feelings, my knowledge, and connections in order to help others.”

Want more?

At 85, Why Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Is More Woke Than Ever

Diane von Furstenberg Becomes Latest Brand to Enter the Rental Business

Exclusive: Tory Burch on Embracing Ambition & Leading a Powerhouse Brand in Disruptive Times