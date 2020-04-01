How Brands Are Harnessing Social Media to Lift Our Spirits and Build Relationships During Coronavirus Lockdown

Brands are flexing their creative muscles during lockdowns across the world. Over the past few weeks, many labels have been inspired to keep customers stimulated and engaged on Instagram as they navigate dramatic life changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than pushing products, these serve to build and maintain more meaningful relationships between brand and consumer.

Salvatore Ferragamo has launched #FerragamoTrivia, a digital project aimed at sharing the message to never give up. Featuring anecdotes and quizzes on Instagram scheduled on Wednesday and Saturday until April 4, the initiative allows fans to rediscover the brand with a message of hope. Play with friends over the Houseparty app.

As for Alexandre Birman, he’s hosting daily Instagram Live meditation sessions and tutorials with hairstylists, nutritionists, fitness coaches and psychologists to address self-isolation dilemmas. Last weekend saw live meditation and a closet organization session because there’s never been a better time for a clear out.

Smaller independent labels too are getting in on the fun. By Far has created an adult coloring book, whereby consumers can download a blank template of their popular Diana heels and let their creativity run wild. The brand is reposting the best on its Instagram Stories.

Les Petits Joueurs even had its digital team make proprietary LPJ gifs that followers can add to their favorite photographs — the best project wins a prize.

The object of the exercise is to lift us out of the now and make us dream. Fellow leather industry expert Nour Hammour Paris enjoined its followers to upload a photograph annotated with their dream scenario and dream biker jacket. The brand had its in-house illustrator immortalize the best and promises to mail out the originals when the crisis is over.

Made in France sneaker brand Le Coq Sportif is running Instagram Live fitness classes with Happy Fit coach Lisa Nasri, plus takeovers and challenges from a

host of its sports ambassadors. These include both able-bodied and athletes with disabilities such as inspiring paratriathlon champion Alexis Hanquinquant.

Unsurprisingly, the designers themselves are also thinking outside the box to boost their own morale, too. Arianna Casadei, for instance, harnessed lockdown staple app, HouseParty, to host a makeup lesson for herself and her friends with celebrity makeup artist Angelo Pintor. She dubbed it a ‘glaminar.’ Mariasole Cecchi of LPG is using her quarantine to learn a new skill. Taking daily lessons via the TMillyTV app, she plans to be a hip-hop dance pro by the time lockdown is over.