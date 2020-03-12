Influencer Tezza Explains Inspo Behind Her Aldo Western-Chic Collab + How to Take the Perfect IG Photo

Aldo is joining forces with content creator Tezza Barton for a series of stylish boots.

With almost 830,000 followers, Tezza incorporated her chic taste in various Aldo boot silhouettes inspired by festival wear. The Runway, which comes in two colorways; the Desert Star; and the Sophie Rose feature Western-style designs with cowgirl boot profiles and trendy accents from snakeskin paneling to swingy fringe. The Aldo x Tezza collection drops today in select Aldo stores and online at AldoShoes.com.

Tezza at her Aldo collection launch, March 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo x Tezza Runaway boots at the collab’s launch event in L.A., March 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

The partners celebrated the launch last night by taking over Millwick in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District to highlight the collection and the stories behind each design. “As an influencer, I’ve worked with [Aldo] for years creating content around other shoes, and we always had a really great relationship,” Tezza told FN at the launch event. “Last year about this time, they called and they’re like, ‘We want to do a collab.’ I was like, ‘Done, done,’ and that was really the beginning of the end of everything.” Tezza holding her Aldo Desert Star boots at the Aldo x Tezza launch party, March 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo On top of content creation, Tezza’s connection to Aldo goes beyond her new collection. The influencer still remembers the first time she bought a pair of shoes from the brand when she was just 13 years old. “I saved up my own money that I had made from babysitting, and I went and bought a pair of loafers from Aldo,” said Tezza. “I have really big feet and they were the only people that sell a size 11, so it’s like this iconic moment. They were cute, funky loafers and ever since then, I’ve been a fan.” The social media aficionado extended her reach to Instagram-ready collage kits and her own photo-editing app; she’s also known for her band, Doe, where she sings alongside bandmate Mason Brewer. Aldo x Tezza Desert Star boots display, March 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo “Everything that I do is super-tied to music, because that’s probably, next to fashion, the biggest part of my life,” explained Tezza. “And so Aldo said to come in with some ideas — I think they’re just thinking more like design ideas — but the boots are inspired by the people that have really moved me within fashion and just life in general.”

The Sophie Rose, in particular, is one that stands out for the 28-year-old. With its sleek white uppers and star and moon hardware, the pair takes inspiration from the loving memory of her late sister, Sophie Rose, and her free spirit.

Aldo x Tezza Sophie Rose boots display, March 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

“The Sophie Rose is the easiest boot you can wear with denim, beige, black. … It looks good with everything,” said Tezza. “And there is a nice little subtle touch that’s … chic, so I feel like it’s very wearable. … I definitely wanted the boots to be wearable year-round because I wear boots all year round.”

When it comes to posing with shoes, the Instagram influencer has a few tricks up her sleeve, including finding a pose where the shoes are closer to your face, especially with quality lighting.

“With a full-body [pose] standing straight up, you’re seeing a lot,” explained Tezza. “If you can kind of bend down or crouch, there are so many great ways that you can show an entire look while still highlighting the shoe.”

Want more?

Aldo and Belstaff Are Joining Forces on Footwear

Aldo Is Ditching Single-Use Shopping Bags in Its Stores