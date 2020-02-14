Singer DaniLeigh on Advice Prince Gave Her, Style Inspiration and Sneakers

Get used to the name DaniLeigh.

The singer, known for her dancing skills and YouTube videos, has been on the rise in recent years. And with 2 million followers on Instagram, DaniLeigh is making a name for herself in music. She even caught the eye of Prince in 2013, when she directed the music video for his song “Breakfast Can Wait.”

DaniLeigh at Puma Women’s event, wearing a look from the brand’s spring ’20 line. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The late icon was a mentor of sorts, advising her to be business savvy.

“He told me to write my own music and make sure it’s good. That was the main thing and to be careful signing contracts,” she said. “I definitely was and am inspired by Prince. He just looked so cool and so different. He had his own aesthetic and style and I feel like I have my own style, too.”

DaniLeigh attends the Universal Music Group 2020 Grammy after party in L.A., wearing Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock.

Since then, she has broken out with hits “Lil Bebe” and “Easy.” Plus, her unique fashion sense has set her apart from the pack. “It always starts with the color aesthetic,” the Puma ambassador told FN at the label’s women’s event last month in New York. “When I’m putting a fit together, it’s like what shoe am I going to complete it with. I love to be comfortable. Shape is important, too. I love a dope platform.”

DaniLeigh’s style gives off tomboy-chic vibe, where she’s often spotted in the latest sneaker, whether it’s Puma’s Future Rider or Nike’s Off-White x Dunk Low Pine Green. “I’m always dancing so if I can’t move in my shoes, I probably won’t wear them,” she said.

DaniLeigh at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV party in Miami. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Want more?

J Cole Joins the Growing List of Musicians Linking Up With Puma

Nipsey Hussle’s Collection With Puma Is Coming Back to Stores