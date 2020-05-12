Skechers Is Reportedly Releasing ‘Sailor Moon’ Flip Flops in Five New Colors

Anime fans might be getting a new summer-ready collection from Skechers inspired by one of its most iconic characters.
Multiple images of a slide sandal featuring elements from “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel, surfaced this past week across social media. The slides come in five different colors ranging from lime green to blush pink and are reportedly being released by Skechers Thailand.
One “Sailor Moon” fan club in Thailand shared a sneak peek of the rumored styles featuring a signature star from the series as well as a tied-bow upper and a smooth rubber base branded with the Skechers name.
The brand has not yet confirmed the release of the shoes or any drop date but fans are theorizing that they would most likely be available come summertime.
Skechers in Hong Kong also shared images of new sandals inspired by characters of “Sailor Moon” including Luna, a talking cat that advises the lead star, and Artemis, a white guardian cat that advises Minako in the series. These sandals boast dual hook-and-loop straps with a lifted chunky sole and color-coordinating uppers that match their signature persona.
【SKECHERS DLT-A X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon涼鞋系列隆重登場! 與露娜及亞提密斯迎接清爽春夏】 SKECHERS DLT-A X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon涼鞋系列，黑白兩色分別代表美少女戰士角色 – 露娜及亞提密斯。鞋面採用柔軟網布搭配人造皮革物料，輕便舒適。露娜及亞提密斯圖案及名字壓印於鞋面上，將角色元素完美融合，造型甜美，充滿夢幻及時尚氣息。 鞋款採用可調節的魔術搭帶設計，輕易能調節鬆緊及舒適度。鞋墊使用YOGA FOAM，彈性豐富，提供良好支撐，高底設計能修飾腿部線條。立即到SKECHERS專門店選購，與露娜及亞提密斯迎接清爽春夏! 購物折實滿$1,000 (須包括美少女戰士鞋款)，更可獲露娜零錢包乙個，數量有限，送完即止! #SKECHERS #SKECHERSHK #prettyguardiansailormoon #DLTA #Sandal #Luna #Artemis #sailormoon
Skechers previously released sneakers influenced by the Japanese anime show. The D’Lites Airy 2.0 sneakers are comprised of a retro chunky silhouette with details based on the five iconic Sailor Guardians; like the sandals, though, these too were not made available in the United States.
The Skechers X Sailor Moon Collection 🌙 พบกันโปรเจ็คคอลแลบบอเรชั่นล่าสุดระหว่าง “Skechers” และ “Sailor Moon” (เซเลอร์มูน) สุดยอดอนิเมะสายหวานเรื่องราวของเหล่าผู้พิทักษ์ในชุดกะลาสีที่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างสูงทั้งในประเทศญี่ปุ่นและในประเทศไทย ซึ่งแรงบันดาลใจในการออกแบบมาจากคู่สีสุดคลาสสิคของอัศวินเซเลอร์ทั้ง 5 : เซเลอร์มูน (Sailor Moon), เซเลอร์เมอร์คิวรี่ (Sailor Mercury), เซเลอร์มาร์ส (Sailor Mars), เซเลอร์จูปิเตอร์ (Sailor Jupiter) และ เซเลอร์วีนัส (Sailor Venus) นำมารังสรรค์อยู่บนโมเดล D’Lites Airy 2.0 สนีกเกอร์สไตล์ Chunky โมเดลใหม่ล่าสุดถึง 5 แบบ สำหรับ Skechers X Sailor Moon คอลเลคชั่นนี้จะประกอบไปด้วยสนีกเกอร์ 2 แบบ 2 สไตล์ พร้อมไลน์อัพเสื้อผ้าดีไซน์สุดพิเศษที่ผสมผสานกิมมิคของคาแรคเตอร์ Sailor Moon ทั้ง 5 ให้คุณได้ย้อนวันวานกลับไปในวัยเด็กอีกครั้ง Skechers X Sailor Moon Collection •Skechers D’Lites Airy 2.0 : 3,495 บาท •Skechers Street Marley : 2,990 บาท พร้อมวางจำหน่ายแล้ววันนี้ที่ร้าน Skechers Shop สาขา Central Plaza Ladprao, Mega Bangna, Central Plaza Chaengwattana, Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Central Plaza Westgate, Central Plaza Grand Rama 9, Central Plaza Pinklao, Seacon Square, CentralwOrld, Fashion Island, Central Plaza Udonthani, Maya Chaing Mai #SkechersTH #SkechersXSailorMoon
Founded in 1992, Skechers is known for its comfortable footwear styles for the whole family with everything from sneakers and running shoes to work boots and sandals. While the brand’s ‘Sailor Moon’ style isn’t out yet, check out these sandals you can buy now at Skechers.com.
