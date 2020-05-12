Skechers Is Reportedly Releasing ‘Sailor Moon’ Flip Flops in Five New Colors

Anime fans might be getting a new summer-ready collection from Skechers inspired by one of its most iconic characters.

Multiple images of a slide sandal featuring elements from “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel, surfaced this past week across social media. The slides come in five different colors ranging from lime green to blush pink and are reportedly being released by Skechers Thailand.

One “Sailor Moon” fan club in Thailand shared a sneak peek of the rumored styles featuring a signature star from the series as well as a tied-bow upper and a smooth rubber base branded with the Skechers name.





The brand has not yet confirmed the release of the shoes or any drop date but fans are theorizing that they would most likely be available come summertime.

Related Nike, Skechers and Adidas Owed Millions By Bankrupt Retailer Stage Stores Skechers' Michael Greenberg: 'Every Day We Reopen, I'm More Excited About the Outlook' 'Skechers' Song Goes Viral on TikTok -- How the Brand Is Benefiting From More Than 1 Billion Streams

Skechers in Hong Kong also shared images of new sandals inspired by characters of “Sailor Moon” including Luna, a talking cat that advises the lead star, and Artemis, a white guardian cat that advises Minako in the series. These sandals boast dual hook-and-loop straps with a lifted chunky sole and color-coordinating uppers that match their signature persona.

Skechers previously released sneakers influenced by the Japanese anime show. The D’Lites Airy 2.0 sneakers are comprised of a retro chunky silhouette with details based on the five iconic Sailor Guardians; like the sandals, though, these too were not made available in the United States.

Founded in 1992, Skechers is known for its comfortable footwear styles for the whole family with everything from sneakers and running shoes to work boots and sandals. While the brand’s ‘Sailor Moon’ style isn’t out yet, check out these sandals you can buy now at Skechers.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

To Buy: Skechers GoWalk Smart Miami, $59.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

To Buy: Skechers Pop Ups Party Vibez, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

To Buy: Skechers Go Walk Smart Southern Belle, $60.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.