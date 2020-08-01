Millie Bobby Brown Teases Latest Collab With Converse

Millie Bobby Brown and Converse are teaming up for another collaboration.

The “Stranger Things” star posted a story on her Instagram today encouraging fans to swipe up to learn more about the new Millie By You collection that will be available for purchase on converse.com, starting Monday.

Millie Bobby Brown’s post on Instagram about her latest project with Converse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The collection features customizable Chuck Taylor All Star 70 sneakers in trendy tie-dye designs. Select pairs also have a special rainbow tie-dye screen printed logo on the side of the shoe.

Brown partnered with Converse last year to release a collection of customizable sneakers but this is her first collection that will feature the trendy tie-dye colorway. One of fashion’s favorite prints of the moment, these shoes are sure to sell out quickly.

In the meantime, fans of the star (and the technicolor trend) can check out these tie-dye Converse available now below.

