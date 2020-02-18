One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoe Brands Just Gave a Classic Style a Modern Twist

If you’re looking for royal style at a non-royal price-point, there are plenty of examples within Meghan Markle’s wardrobe including pieces from Club Monaco, Aritzia and Everlane. But as far as affordable footwear is concerned, Rothy’s is one of her go-to choices.

The San Francisco-based brand debuts its newest shoe silhouette today: a modern twist on a Mary Jane flat. The style retails for $155 and is available now online at rothys.com in five unique colorways ranging from sleek black — an option that feels right at home in Markle’s closet — to wild cheetah print.

Rothy’s new Mary Jane in classic black. CREDIT: MARIA DEL RIO

Rothy’s Mary Jane in sapphire. CREDIT: MARIA DEL RIO

The take on the classic style features a pointed toe with a rounded vamp and an adjustable bow replacing the traditional cross-foot strap, all made with eco-friendly materials with the brand’s sustainable technique. The knit uppers of the Mary Jane use plastic fibers made from repurposed water bottles and are finished with a soft, carbon-free sole — plus the shoes are machine-washable so they can be easily cleaned after wear.

Meghan Markle wears Rothy’s shoes on South Melbourne Beach in Australia in October 2018. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the beach in Australia, Oct. 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sustainable footwear brand has soared in popularity since being spotted on the Duchess of Sussex’s feet. She most notoriously favored the $145 Rothy’s flat over a heel to walk the sandy shore of Australia with husband Prince Harry in October 2018.

Rothy’s Mary Jane flats in Cinnamon. CREDIT: Rothy's

Rothy’s Mary Jane flats in Wildcat. CREDIT: Rothy's

