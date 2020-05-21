Savage x Fenty Announces Megan Thee Stallion as a Brand Partner in Summer 2020 Campaign

Savage x Fenty has tapped breakout star Megan Thee Stallion as its latest brand partner.

The “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage” singer stars in the Rihanna-backed lingerie brand’s latest social media campaign titled #SavagexTheeStallion. The music artist took to Instagram to post the news.

In the series of promo images, Stallion wears the T-shirt Bra and Booty Short in Black Caviar as well as the Balconette Bra and Side Tie Undie in Yellow Sunflower. Savage x Fenty’s summer ’20 collection has inclusive sizes that range from 32A to 42H and XS to 3X. It is retailed for $13 to $105. Fans can now shop the latest drop online at SavageX.com and Amazon.com.

Despite the unexpected downtime the pandemic has brought forth, Stallion has been on the rise. Her song “Savage,” has become a viral sensation when it was released in March — and got another boost in the song’s remix with Beyonce, released in April

The song just hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The catchy tune has also drummed up a dance challenge on TikTok titled #SavageRemixChallenge, which encourages fans to get creative while having fun during these unprecedented times.