Kate Moss Brings Bohemian Glamour to Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Kate Moss stars in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign.
Kate Moss is Jimmy Choo’s latest muse for the brand’s most recent #INMYCHOOS campaign.

The campaign, which serves as a storytelling franchise by Jimmy Choo, celebrates women who stand out in the fashion and entertainment industry. Other women featured in the luxury designer campaign include Sienna Miller and Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley.

Kate Moss stars in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign.
Moss, who also launched her own modeling agency in 2016, shows off the lates for the luxury brand, including shoes and handbags for pre-fall ’20 available on Jimmychoo.com. In addition to the campaign photoshoot, the businesswoman participated in an exclusive interview with the brand. Some notable questions from the #INMYCHOOS video include career advice, how the supermodel overcomes doubt and her favorite shoe: a strappy high-heeled sandal.

The star of Jimmy Choo’s latest campaign sets the precedent on what we can expect in the seasons ahead from the British luxury brand. Bohemian for pre-fall, glamour is all the rage for Jimmy Choo, which features Moss in a series of sleek handbags and shoes.

Kate Moss stars in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign.
In addition to strappy sandals, other notable styles in Jimmy Choo’s pre-fall ’20 collection include luxury sneakers and boots, paired with simple yet elegant leather handbags.

Statement sandals and bags also make an appearance in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign starring Kate Moss, such as soft touches of flair that include a crocodile bag and studded peep-toe sandals.

Kate Moss stars in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign.
Suede heels with dripping crystals are also displayed in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign. Moss effortlessly models the shoes as part of the collection, with a matching purse in hand.

Kate Moss stars in the latest #INMYCHOOS campaign.
When asked to describe Jimmy Choo in three words for the campaign video, Moss, the muse of the moment, describes the luxury label like so: “modern, sexy and stylish.”

