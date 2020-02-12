7 Fashion and Footwear Trends That’ll Be Everywhere Come Fall 2020

Kaia Gerber on the runway at Longchamp fall '20 in an olive hued look, one of the top color trends for the season.

Fashion month has just begun, but there are already a handful of fashion and footwear trends that seem destined to rule the fall ’20 season, as determined by the last week’s worth of shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week:

Military green

A military- and hunting-inspired palette of olive green seems to be driving many of the collections that have already showed. At Rag & Bone, quilted capes and parkas were an integral part of the brand’s message of what is American fashion, while Brandon Maxwell took olive to both ballgowns and practical shirting for men and women. Even Rihanna’s current season Fenty collection (which released earlier in the week) has olive quilted pants and skirts.

An olive parka at Rag & Bone fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olive and denim at R13 fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An olive look from Fenty’s new collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

Ankle jewelry

The chain detailing trend, stemming from It shoes by the likes of Bottega Veneta, continues to reverberate through the fall ’20 season. Metal chain links were spotted in anklets that were either part of the shoes, such as at Ulla Johnson or Longchamp, or worn as separate jewelry pieces alongside boots, sandals and pumps, as was shown at Rag & Bone. The chain link details have also been spotted on plenty of bags and in earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

Chain link detailing on sandals at Ulla Johnson fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An anklet and white pump at Rag & Bone fall ‘20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bottega Veneta’s ankle chain mesh pump, which kicked off the current ankle jewelry trend that is continuing for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

Ode to Dr. Martens

Jonathan Cohen partnered with the British boot brand for a collection of statement boots embellished in upcycled Swarovski crystals. Other brands like R13 and Monse simply paid homage to the brands iconic styles with combat-work boot hybrids featuring heavy rubber lug soles.

Dr. Martens x Jonathan Cohen boots embellished with upcycled Swarovski crystals and beads. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

Combat boots with a platform sole at R13 fall ‘20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A heavy rubber sole on sturdy work-like boots at Monse fall ‘20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Mad for Plaid”

That was the verbatim inspiration for Monse, which showed a collection of its signature remixed silhouettes with dashes of plaid thrown in among khaki, knitwear and androgynous suiting. Elsewhere, Jonathan Cohen mixed plaid with florals, Brock Collection took a sophisticated, Victoriana approach to the classic autumnal print and Zimmermann showed ’70s-esque plaid suiting with suede loafers.

A plaid suiting look from Zimmermann fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A remixed plaid look from Monse fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A plaid look from Brock Collection fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown and black

Brown has been discussed as the new black within fashion, but the latest statement seems to be that of a combination of both is best. Brands like Sandy Liang, Longchamp and Tory Burch all mixed the two hues together for an updated neutral look.

A brown-and-black look from Sandy Liang fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown and black hues at Longchamp fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A black and brown look from Zadig & Voltaire fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstocck

Dark sparkle

Black is back, but with a little something extra. Modern gothic, slightly androgynous shapes were made more glamorous with the addition of crystal finishing at Khaite, Veronica Beard, Monse, Area and even Oscar de la Renta, where a black version of Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress walked the runway.

Khaite’s fall ’20 collection, which featured more than 5,500 Swarovski crystals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Veronica Beard fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Area fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cozy knits

The pajama-like comfort of knit skirts, dresses and other separates were important to brand’s like Rag & Bone, Ulla Johnson, Jonathan Simkhai and Gabriela Hearst.

A knit look backstage at Jonathan Simkhai fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A knit dress at Gabriela Hearst fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A knit dress and patterned boots at Ulla Johnson fall ‘20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

