7 Fashion and Footwear Trends That’ll Be Everywhere Come Fall 2020

Fashion month has just begun, but there are already a handful of fashion and footwear trends that seem destined to rule the fall ’20 season, as determined by the last week’s worth of shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week:
Military green
A military- and hunting-inspired palette of olive green seems to be driving many of the collections that have already showed. At Rag & Bone, quilted capes and parkas were an integral part of the brand’s message of what is American fashion, while Brandon Maxwell took olive to both ballgowns and practical shirting for men and women. Even Rihanna’s current season Fenty collection (which released earlier in the week) has olive quilted pants and skirts.
To Buy: Fenty Trench-Inspired Parka, $1,660.
To Buy: Line & Dot Alder Sweater, $68
To Buy: Mango Square Bag, $50
Ankle jewelry
The chain detailing trend, stemming from It shoes by the likes of Bottega Veneta, continues to reverberate through the fall ’20 season. Metal chain links were spotted in anklets that were either part of the shoes, such as at Ulla Johnson or Longchamp, or worn as separate jewelry pieces alongside boots, sandals and pumps, as was shown at Rag & Bone. The chain link details have also been spotted on plenty of bags and in earrings, bracelets and necklaces.
To Buy: Bottega Veneta chain-embellished macrame and leather pumps, $970.
To Buy: Tibi Nathan Sandals, $263
To Buy: Alighieri The Character Assassin 24kt Gold-Plated Anklet, $212
Ode to Dr. Martens
Jonathan Cohen partnered with the British boot brand for a collection of statement boots embellished in upcycled Swarovski crystals. Other brands like R13 and Monse simply paid homage to the brands iconic styles with combat-work boot hybrids featuring heavy rubber lug soles.
To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon platform boot, $180.
To Buy: Dr. Martens x Undercover Limited Edition 1460 8-Eye Boot, $250
To Buy: Dr. Martens Fenimore Triple Buckle Boot, $180
“Mad for Plaid”
That was the verbatim inspiration for Monse, which showed a collection of its signature remixed silhouettes with dashes of plaid thrown in among khaki, knitwear and androgynous suiting. Elsewhere, Jonathan Cohen mixed plaid with florals, Brock Collection took a sophisticated, Victoriana approach to the classic autumnal print and Zimmermann showed ’70s-esque plaid suiting with suede loafers.
To Buy: Monse Plaid Asymmetric Off-Shoulder Blazer, $1,750.
To Buy: Ganni Coated Twill Skirt- Black & Yellow Plaid, $268
To Buy:& Other Stories Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress, $129
Brown and black
Brown has been discussed as the new black within fashion, but the latest statement seems to be that of a combination of both is best. Brands like Sandy Liang, Longchamp and Tory Burch all mixed the two hues together for an updated neutral look.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Penny boot, $150.
To Buy: Zara Jewel Button Wool Blend Jacket, $50
To Buy: SLVRLAKE London High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $260
Dark sparkle
Black is back, but with a little something extra. Modern gothic, slightly androgynous shapes were made more glamorous with the addition of crystal finishing at Khaite, Veronica Beard, Monse, Area and even Oscar de la Renta, where a black version of Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress walked the runway.
To Buy: Area Crystal Fringe Kitten Heel, $460 (was $820).
To Buy: Christopher Kane Crystal Embellished Crêpe Miniskirt, $695
To Buy: Topshop Sky Diamonte Ankle Strap Sandal, $68
Cozy knits
The pajama-like comfort of knit skirts, dresses and other separates were important to brand’s like Rag & Bone, Ulla Johnson, Jonathan Simkhai and Gabriela Hearst.
To Buy: Nicholas Belted Knit Dress, $600.
To Buy: H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $30
To Buy: Topshop Ribbed Long Sleeve Funnel Neck Midi Sweater Dress, $85
