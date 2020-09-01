Coach’s Forever Collection for Spring ’21 Features This Sustainable Twist

Coach announced today that it will mix the old with the new during its spring ’21 presentation, which will be held virtually on Sept. 22.

The collection will feature ready-to-wear and bags alongside vintage and archival pieces. Additionally, the brand’s Coach Forever collection for spring will showcase items that are made from naturally dyed leathers and recycled materials.

“This has been a unique time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, challenging ourselves to work in new ways that embrace the best of the past to make the most of how we design for an ever-changing future,” said Stuart Vevers, creative director, in a statement.

The collection will include reworked pieces from fall ’20 as well as items from Vevers’ seven-year tenure at the New York-based fashion house.

Watch on FN

The brand’s spring ’21 collection will also include “A Love Letter to New York,” a batch of pieces crafted by local artisans in support of the fashion community. The New York collection will feature pieces inspired by the Coach archives.

In addition to the virtual presentation, the Coach Forever campaign will be photographed remotely by German photographer Juergen Teller. The campaign will feature the Coach family, which includes ambassadors and friends of the brand.

“With Coach Forever, I wanted to celebrate and commit to creativity and community,” said Vevers.

Despite the unprecedented downtime, the luxury fashion brand has continued to create an exciting lineup for the season ahead, including a fall ’20 campaign with Jennifer Lopez and her family.

Last month, Coach also launched a series of $18 face masks, that are now sold out. Shoppers who want to nab a mask next time the brand restocks can get notified by signing up with their email address on coach.com.

In the meantime, save the date for Coach’s spring ’21 campaign and virtual presentation will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 22.