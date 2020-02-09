Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Had Her Own Netflix Cheer Section at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2020 Runway Show

By Shannon Adducci
Bella Hadid on the runway at Brandon Maxwell's fall '20 runway show.
There’s always a lot of cheer at Brandon Maxwell’s shows — the Shake Shake burgers and cocktails in sippy cups seem to help. But this season, the star designer brought in actual cheerleaders from Netflix’s new hit show “Cheer” to liven things up even more at his New York Fashion Week show on Saturday night.

Hadid on the runway at Brandon Maxwell fall ’20
Bella Hadid and every other model cast in the runway show received a round of applause from Gabi Butler and Lexis Brumback, two cheerleaders from Navarro College, a team that is currently part of the new docuseries. Ever the professional, Hadid didn’t succumb to the girls’ cheers, but many other models broke into smiles as they passed the two on the front row.

brandon maxwell, fall 2020, runway, netflix cheer
Maxwell at the finale of his fall ’20 show at the American Museum of Natural History.
The cheering might have seemed an odd accessory to Maxwell’s elegant gowns and American Museum of Natural History show location (the designer partnered with the NYC institution to create the finale red gown that will be featured in its upcoming exhibition, The Nature of Color). But high-low has long been the designer’s approach to creating a runway show. The aforementioned refreshments often accompany country tunes, ballgowns, big hair and plush runway carpeting, plus a finale walk that includes not just Maxwell but his entire design and seamstress team.

brandon maxwell, fall 2020, runway, nyfw
An olive green gown from Brandon Maxwell fall ’20.
The flourishes are also wholly American, which is why the Cheer cameo felt right — “Varsity Blues” meets “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” That unique combination could also be seen in the actual fashion, which had both chiffon gowns and Western-influenced leather knee boots — the latter of which make a compelling case for Maxwell to venture into the footwear business.

