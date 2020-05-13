Banana Republic Restocks Its Sold-Out Face Masks — But You Have to Act Fast

Brands across all industries have released their own versions of protective face masks and coverings with styles oftentimes selling out within days. Banana Republic is no exception — its soft masks sold out in minutes when they debuted. Lucky for you, though, the brand just restocked the product this morning.

Their masks are constructed from single-ply microfiber with a black and white marled patterned topped off by a black trim. An adjustable wire at the nose allows for a comfortable and more secure fit with stretchable over-ear stars for stability. An individual machine-washable, non-medical grade mask retails for $20 on the brand’s website.

The brand also announced its plans to donate $10 for every face mask sold Feeding America’s relief response fund , a national food and fundraising effort that supports kids and families in need. Owned by The Gap, two of the Banana Republic’s sister companies Athleta and Old Navy also produced their own takes on face masks, both sold in packages of five with options available for the whole family.

Shop the restocked Banana Republic masks below in addition to a few of FN’s top on-sale picks from the brand.

Banana Republic face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Face Mask, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic High Pointe Leggings, $59 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Boxy Cropped Hoodie, $53 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Satin Slides, $42 (was $68).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.