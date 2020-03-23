Paris Jackson Goes Boho in a Fringed Miniskirt & Tall Boots for ‘Remix Magazine’ Cover Shoot

Paris Jackson appears on the cover of the latest issue of New Zealand-based Remix Magazine — and she brought boho vibes to the shoot.

Photographer Nino Muñoz snapped images of the 21-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson at a Southern California wolf sanctuary before the coronavirus crisis escalated. Her ensembles were put together by fashion stylist Rushka Bergman.

In one look, Jackson sports a lacy tank top with an oversize patterned sweater and a suedelike fringed miniskirt. On her feet, the musician shows off slouchy brown boots with a chunky block heel.

Jackson shared images from the photo shoot to her Instagram account on Sunday, captioning the post: “the wolf that one hears is worse than the orc that one fears —j. r. r. tolkien.”

On Saturday, Jackson went grocery shopping in Los Angeles wearing a casual ensemble. The model sported a striped hoodie with blue tie-dye leggings as she took a break from quarantine. For footwear, she selected a pair of cozy-looking boots with tassels and a flat sole. Trips to the supermarket are allowed under L.A.’s stay-at-home order, which specifies that residents are expected to leave their home only to purchase groceries, pick up medicine or go for a walk.

Paris Jackson in Los Angeles, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

