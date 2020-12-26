Paris Hilton Sparkles and Shines in 5 Christmas Outfits

On the heels of Christmas Day, Paris Hilton decided to play dress up for the holiday and proved that five looks are better than one. And nearly all of them are styled in one of the buzziest shades for 2020.

With a video montage sharing her series of outfits, the “Simple Life” alumna chose monochromatic outfits. She first wore head-to-toe red and sparkling magenta ensembles, followed by an icy blue feather dress and coordinating pumps, then bright red lingerie and faux fur coat pairing, and finished off the styling session with a show-stopping hot pink ball gown with matching pumps and another bodycon minidress with a similar color palette.

For the first look, the “This Is Paris” star teamed the $3,780 Phillipp Plein Short Dress Daphne Crystal in the red colorway with the German designer’s $1,890 Decollete Crystal Pumps in a similar red shade. These embellished shoes feature studded crystal embellishment throughout with a pointed toe and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel with gem-encrusted detailing. The silver colorway is available for purchase on farfetch.com.

She transitioned into a glittering hot pink cocktail minidress from Christan Cowan’s spring 2020 collection. It features statement short puffed sleeves and large front bow detailing on the chest. She paired the glamorous garment with Valentino Rockstud Pumps in the Metallic Pink Sequin colorway. They feature a pointed toe with a 4-inch stiletto heel and the brand’s iconic front strap detailing and studded embellishment along the edges. For a similar look, the solid red colorway retails for $1,075 on valentino.com.

The heiress then changed into a pale blue minidress also from the Christan Cowan spring 2020 collection and styled the feather-covered piece with almond toe pumps in a slightly lighter hue, complete with matching long gloves.

Her following outfit featured the Honey Birdette Gia Set teamed with the $2,145 Phillipp Plein Graffiti Faux Fur Coat in the red and black colorway.

For her final two ensembles, Hilton first wore a statement hot pink gown from Atelier Zuhra, which featured a sequin bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a feathered bottom and train. She teamed the elegant outfit with the same Phillipp Plein Decollete Crystal Pumps from her first look. She completes her night’s wardrobe changes with a long-sleeved dress from The Blonds fall 2018 collection. It features a body-conscious fit, a high neckline, and sequin accents throughout. Hilton styled the minidress with her beloved Phillipp Plein pumps.

Embrace the media personality’s glamorous shoe style with similar pumps available below.

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Cher Pumps, $225.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $105 (from $150).

To Buy: Aerosoles Deans List Pumps, $96.

