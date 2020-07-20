Nicki Minaj Reveals Baby Bump in Feather & Pearl Embellished 7-Inch Heels With a Chain-Adorned Bra

Nicki Minaj is pregnant.

Taking to Instagram today, the “Pills N Potions” performer revealed that she has a little one on the way with a duo of posts flaunting her baby bump. In the first image, Minaj posed up in an embellished bra top with chain detailing and a pacifier as an accent. She teamed the top with a pink string bikini bottom.

The real highlight of Minaj’s ensemble was her footwear. The A-lister opted for soaring see-through platform heels with feathers, beading and pearl-like detailing to match the rest of her bold ensemble. The shoes appeared to add about 7 inches of height to the 5-foot-2 star’s frame. Similar shoes are available from Pleaser; styles retail for $94 on Walmart.com.

The announcement caused a quick frenzy on social media, with Minaj’s Instagram post racking up a whopping 2.5 million likes in less than one hour. She captioned the photo simply: “#Preggers 💛.”

In a second image, Minaj sported a ruffled bra top with beaded detailing and puff sleeves, paired with a fringed skirt in the same shade as well as sheer thigh-high stockings, lacy fingerless gloves and a garter. On her feet, she sported the same sky-high heels. Minaj pulled together the ensemble with a blue wig, featuring a neon green bow.

Minaj may be known best as an entertainer, but her resumé in the fashion space is pretty impressive, too. In 2017, she inked a modeling deal with Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. Then, last year, the “Chun-Li” artist collaborated with Fendi on a capsule collection, titled “Fendi Prints On.”

When it comes to her personal style, Minaj is known for embracing logomania along with bold prints and bright colors. Among the A-lister’s favorite labels are Versace, Burberry and Marc Jacobs. With respect to footwear, Minaj tends to select high heels, with previously worn brands including Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen and Stuart Weitzman.

