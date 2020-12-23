×
Jessica Alba’s Monochromatic Look Gives Shopping a New Comfortable Edge in Pointed-Toe Combat Boots

By Jacorey Moon
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba carres a personalized Celine Clutch as she shops at Nordstrom. 22 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jessica Alba. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722558_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

Jessica Alba got comfortably chic to go shopping on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The “Fantastic Four” star was spotted shopping at the Nordstrom in Century City for last-minute holiday shopping. For the outing, Alba wore a brown, cozy sweater paired with a silk midi skirt in a similar shade of brown and a taupe-colored face mask. Alba also wore a customized Celine clutch.

To elevate the style, Alba popped on tall brown combat boots that feature a pointed toe and a semi-platform sole.

Jessica Alba
CREDIT: Mega
A closer look at Jessica Alba's combat boots
A closer look at Jessica Alba’s pointed-toe combat boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

When she’s not sporting athleisure wear and making exercise videos with her kids, Alba is wearing casual pieces that are comfortable and have a “trendy mom” aesthetic. The 39-year-old actress is known for a relaxed style, including roomy sweaters, flare jeans, and a plethora of neutral-colored combat boots.

In addition to being a street style pro, Alba has ventured into the business side of beauty and fashion as well. She created her Honest Beauty brand in 2015, featuring skincare and makeup that is natural and organic. Also, in 2016, Alba collaborated with eco-friendly New York denim label, DL 1961, which consisted of multiple fits and styles suitable for any body type.

Style your shopping trips like Jessica Alba with these similar boot styles.

Dr. Martens 1460 Boots
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Boot, $160.

Sam Edelman Garrett Combat Boot
CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garrett Combat Boot, $150. 

Vince Camuto Platform Bootie
CREDIT: Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Lace-Up Platform Bootie, $135 (was $224).

