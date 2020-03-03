Jennifer Lopez’s Workout Look Includes a Casual $2,895 Customized Gym Bag

Jennifer Lopez may be the most stylish gym rat in the game.

The “On the Floor” singer headed to a workout in a cropped white tank top and red hot $82 Niyama Sol leggings in Miami today, accessorizing her look with oversized clear-frame sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Her ensemble’s major attention-grabber, however, was her atypical choice of a gym bag: a custom Valentino purse. The signature Rockstud top-handle purse is already a stand-out accessory with its cherry-red quilted leather finish but Lopez brought it to the next level with her iconic nickname “JLO” written across in bold lettering. The Valentino Garavani Candystud bag retails for $2,895 on Farfetch.com. She also subtly showed her love for her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, with her embossed “J+A” gold bracelet.

On her feet, the “Hustlers” star revisited her favorite high-top sneakers from The Kooples x Slick Woods. Lopez owns a series of colorways of these futuristic kicks created in collaboration with brand ambassador and model Slick Woods, all finished with chunky textured soles and leather straps. This all-white iteration retailed originally for $325 but are marked down to $195 on TheKooples.com.

