Camila Cabello Sends Message to Fans in ‘Vote’ High-Heeled Booties

Camila Cabello wants you to vote. The singer took to Instagram today with a message for her fans.

“Listen EVERYBODY, our vote is our power! We need to do everything we can in the next 77 days to protect our democracy and fight for an equitable election. That means making sure we all have an opportunity to make our voices heard. We’ve got to vote like our lives depend on it,” she posted.

In the Instagram, Cabello wanted to make sure she got her point across with a little help from her shoes. She clicked her heels just as Dorothy Gale would do in Naturalizer’s limited-edition Callie heeled boots that spell out the words “VOTE” in capital letters on the toes.

Naturalizer Callie VOTE boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naturalizer

Watch on FN

The boots are available now on Naturalizer.com and The-Outrage.com for $150, with a portion of proceeds going to She Should Run, a nonprofit that supports women running for office.

“There are lots of ways to take action…support the post office, register to vote, request an absentee ballot early, volunteer to be a poll worker and many others,” Cabello added to her message.



Naturalizer is one of many brands selling vote-themed gear for a cause ahead of November’s election.

Birdies has also launched its own Vote Collection to help raise awareness and encourage women to register to vote. Meanwhile, Aurora James and Keds teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind canvas sneaker, featuring a special message handwritten by James. All proceeds from the shoe support the When We All Vote nonpartisan organization.

See more labels using their platforms to encourage consumers to vote, here.