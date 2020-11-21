×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Wears Vintage $1,595 Bugs Bunny Bomber Jacket With Navy Sweatpants & Chunky Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Bella Hadid goes incognito leaving a friend‚Äôs house in NYC, she wore a matching bomber jacket and handbag.Pictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5199273 211120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

To honor her 8th year spent living in New York City, Bella Hadid celebrated this milestone with a casual, 2000s-inspired ensemble with some retro flair.

Bella Hadid goes incognito leaving a friend‚Äôs house in NYC, she wore a matching bomber jacket and handbag.Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5199273 211120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid on nov. 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

The model wore a red vintage Jeff Hamilton Reversible Bugs Bunny-inspired bomber jacket from the ’90s. The outerwear piece features a Bugs Bunny graphic on one side of the back with “PLAYBALL” written above the character, and the other side has a contrasting yellow background embroidered with the character’s “BB” initials. Its sleeves feature pinstripe detailing with a contrasting navy collar and an elasticized waist. This rare jacket is valued at approximately $1,595 and is available for purchase on starwearstatus.com.

Related

Kylie Jenner Styles Vintage Jimmy Buffet Sweatshirt & Off White x Nike Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Ups the Leather Trench Trend in the Ultimate High-Rise Pants & Nikes

Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Fall in a Cinched Trench & Buzzy Nike Dunks

She styled this novelty piece with a navy sweatsuit underneath, which included a coordinating zip-up hoodie and sweatpants with an elasticized, drawstring waistband. The 24-year-old accessorized the casual nighttime look with a gold necklace, earrings, a navy New York Yankees baseball cap, a mini brown handbag, and a black face mask. For footwear, Hadid wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with patterned detail along the sides and bungee laces up the front.

Watch on FN

Bella Hadid spotted shopping in downtown ManhattanPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5198655 171120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: David Krieger / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bella Hadid spotted shopping in Manhattan, Ny.
CREDIT: David Krieger / SplashNews.com

With this sighting, the street style star further confirmed her love of black sneakers and chunky sole shoes. Earlier this week, she styled another ’90s-inspired look with black sneakers and wore a New York Rangers jersey paired with a Nascar jacket and printed blue pants. Some of the media personality’s most beloved sneaker styles include her all-black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and exclusive pairs of Air Jordans. For a more elevated aesthetic, Hadid often styles her street style ensembles with her Prada oxfords, Dr. Martens boots, or one of the British brand’s chunky loafer silhouettes.

To try out the model’s off-duty style, shop these similar chunky sneaker options below.

Fila-Disruptor-Sneaker

To Buy: Fila Disruptor Sneakers, $89.

Adidas-Originals-Falcon-Sneakers

To Buy: Adidas Originals Falcon Sneakers, $59.

Saucony-Versafoam-Running-Shoe

To Buy: Saucony Versafoam Running Shoes, $45.

Click through this gallery to see how Hadid and other celebrities style boots for the warmer months. 

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad