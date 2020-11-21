Bella Hadid Wears Vintage $1,595 Bugs Bunny Bomber Jacket With Navy Sweatpants & Chunky Sneakers

To honor her 8th year spent living in New York City, Bella Hadid celebrated this milestone with a casual, 2000s-inspired ensemble with some retro flair.

Bella Hadid on nov. 20 in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

The model wore a red vintage Jeff Hamilton Reversible Bugs Bunny-inspired bomber jacket from the ’90s. The outerwear piece features a Bugs Bunny graphic on one side of the back with “PLAYBALL” written above the character, and the other side has a contrasting yellow background embroidered with the character’s “BB” initials. Its sleeves feature pinstripe detailing with a contrasting navy collar and an elasticized waist. This rare jacket is valued at approximately $1,595 and is available for purchase on starwearstatus.com.

She styled this novelty piece with a navy sweatsuit underneath, which included a coordinating zip-up hoodie and sweatpants with an elasticized, drawstring waistband. The 24-year-old accessorized the casual nighttime look with a gold necklace, earrings, a navy New York Yankees baseball cap, a mini brown handbag, and a black face mask. For footwear, Hadid wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with patterned detail along the sides and bungee laces up the front.

Bella Hadid spotted shopping in Manhattan, Ny. CREDIT: David Krieger / SplashNews.com

With this sighting, the street style star further confirmed her love of black sneakers and chunky sole shoes. Earlier this week, she styled another ’90s-inspired look with black sneakers and wore a New York Rangers jersey paired with a Nascar jacket and printed blue pants. Some of the media personality’s most beloved sneaker styles include her all-black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and exclusive pairs of Air Jordans. For a more elevated aesthetic, Hadid often styles her street style ensembles with her Prada oxfords, Dr. Martens boots, or one of the British brand’s chunky loafer silhouettes.

To try out the model’s off-duty style, shop these similar chunky sneaker options below.

