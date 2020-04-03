The Shoes Our Editors Are Wearing While Working From Home

During any given work week, FN’s editors handle countless pairs of shoes. They test shoes out, use them for photo shoots, put them on celebs and, of course, write about them.

But, just like the millions of people who are currently working at home during the coronavirus pandemic, FN’s editorial staff is figuring out what to wear while staying productive at home.

While many on staff are wearing slippers or sneakers just like everyone else, other editors are still looking to make a style statement. From creative socks-and-sandals combinations to actual high heels for a work day pick-me-up, we’re finding ways to stay inspired but comfortable.

Below, a look at the shoes FN editors are wearing right now.

The staple sneaker

Katie Abel, Executive Editor

“Being isolated in a small New York City apartment isn’t easy, so I’ve been relishing my daily walks in these Brooks kicks. I applaud the brand for its efforts to direct business to small running retailers during such a challenging time for the entire industry.”

CREDIT: Katie Abel/FN

To Buy: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 Running Shoe, $80.

Barbara Schneider-Levy, Senior Editor, Men’s & Comfort

“Since exercising outdoors can be risky, I’ve opted for a pair of athletic styles by Traq by Alegria that comes with a hidden chip that can track my steps throughout the day by linking to an app.”

CREDIT: Barbara Schneider-Levy/FN

To Buy: TRAQ by Alegria Synq, $110.

Nikara Johns, Women’s Editor

“I’ve been wearing these New Balance x Reformation sneakers while working from home in Connecticut. I keep them laced so I just have to slip them on before I go on a short walk around the neighborhood. Plus, they are made with eco-friendly materials so I feel good wearing them.”

CREDIT: Nikara Johns/FN

To Buy: New Balance X Reformation X90 Sneakers, $120.

Peter Verry, Senior Editor, Athletic & Outdoor

“Much of my time working from home has been spent without shoes, just socks — including my favorite pair from Urban Outfitters with the Misfits logo and a cushioned hiking style from Stance. However, the oft chance that I am in shoes I’m wearing the Altra Provision 4 cushioned runner and the Merrell Hut Moc. Both have wide toe boxes, which is great since I, unfortunately, broke my toe before the coronavirus crisis forced us all inside. Broken toe or not, they’re both super comfortable.”

CREDIT: Peter Verry/FN

To Buy: Altra Footwear Provision 4, $130.

Creative socks-and-sandals

Shannon Adducci, Style Director

“I love a good slipper, but my favorite indoor shoe has to be the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling. The brand introduced the shearling lining on their iconic two-strap sandal a few years ago and it’s really changed the way I look at the shoe. I used to see it as just a comfy summer sandal, but I wear these year-round — indoors, outdoors, with or without cozy socks.”

Socks and shearling-lined Birkenstocks on FN Style Director Shannon Adducci. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

To Buy, Birkenstock Arizona Shearling, $150.

Samantha Peters, Senior Editor, Shopping & Fashion

“While currently spending most of my time indoors, I’m taking this as an opportunity to experiment with the controversial socks and sandals trend. I decided to pair my comfy Dr. Scholl’s slides, featuring a cushioned footbed and elastics on the straps, with some fun floral print socks I found in my mom’s closet. Not only do the socks add a funky twist to the otherwise minimalist sandal, but they also offer a bit of extra warmth for my feet on cooler days.”

CREDIT: Samantha Peters/FN

To Buy: Dr. Scholl’s Deco Original Collection, $60.

Madeleine Crenshaw, Editorial Assistant

“One of my favorite things about living in New York is that the streets are like a runway of sorts. Everywhere you look people are parading around in what makes them feel best. I’ve been trying to emulate this feeling while I spend most of my days in my tiny downtown apartment. Lately, I’ve been keeping myself amused by putting together crazy sock and sandal combos with my R0AM cotton fleece slides.”

CREDIT: Madeleine Crenshaw/FN

To Buy: R0AM Daisy sandal, was $135, now $65.

Classic slippers

Ella Chochrek, Assistant Digital Editor

“The boys at my high school in the suburbs of New York used to wear these L.L. Bean moccasins to class, and now I understand the temptation to wear them outside the home. They’re oh-so-cozy, especially when you’ve worn them enough for the shearling lining to mold to the shape of your foot.”

L.L. Bean's Wicked Good classic slippers, paired with Adidas leggings, on editor Ella Chochrek. CREDIT: Ella Chochrek/FN

To Buy: L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins, $80.

Madeleine Streets, Business Reporter, Strategic Content

“These are old L.L. Bean classics that are unbelievably snug yet still look kind of grown-up. Alas, I have competition over who gets to wear them, they are also loved by our resident cat!”

CREDIT: Madeleine Streets/FN

To Buy: L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins, $80.

And yes — high heels

Samantha McDonald, Digital News Editor

“Working from home has given me an excuse to whip out some of my fanciest shoes, which are often shelved save for special events (or occasions that don’t require contact with New York City sidewalks). These Schutz satin mules have made it into my rotation, along with a pair of Sergio Rossi slip-on and M.Gemi sandals. Bonus: Practicing your stiletto strut at home can help you master heels even before the quarantine is over!”

CREDIT: Samantha McDonald/FN

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Fancy Mules, $150-$170.

Stephanie Hirschmiller, FN European Editor

“Two weeks in and with what’s likely to be another month of confinement ahead of me in Paris it’s vital to keep spirits lifted. So while I’m quarantining alone and either on Zoom interviews or House Party catch-ups, I still make a point of dressing for myself and dressing up. And whether I’m tapping away at my desk on my Swiss ball or prancing around to lunchtime Instagram Live DJ sets with French producer Bob Sinclar, these Amina Muaddi disco pumps are the ultimate mood booster.”

CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller/FN

To buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Glitter Mule, $945.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.