6 Work-From-Home Styling Tips for Right Now

By Shannon Adducci
From left: Minnie Rose slippers, Khaite cashmere turtleneck, Mizuki gold beaded earrings.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop, MatchesFashion, Saks Fifth Avenue

Social distancing may be the new world order during the coronavirus pandemic, and the change is affecting both the fashion industry and fashion in endless ways. But remote working is still keeping people together via virtual tools like FaceTime, WhatsApp, Google Hangout and the like.

Here are five styling tips for working from home that strike the right balance between cozy and professional.

1. Wear some real pants.

This might be one of the most contentious tips, but it could also be one of the most effective. Studies have shown that wearing clothes with symbolic meaning can help remote workers perform better on tasks. Since most of today’s remote workers are former office dwellers, that can range from jeans to suit trousers. From a realistic standpoint, a pair of jeans or casual pants are all that’s needed to flip the switch to work mode.

work from home, jesse kamm, need supply, pants
Jesse Kamm sailor pants from Need Supply.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Need Supply

To buy: Jesse Kamm sailor pants, $297 (was $395)

agolde 90s jeans, work from home fashion, revolve
Agolde 90’s mid-rise jeans from Revolve.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To buy: Agolde 90’s Mid-Rise Loose-Fit jeans, $198

everlane, pants, work from home fashion
Everlane’s wide-leg cropped pant.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: Everlane wide leg crop pants, $72

2. Let knitwear be your sartorial security blanket.

One of the most obvious WFH pieces, the right sweater is like wearable “hygge.” Find your biggest, chunkiest knit and swaddle yourself in it, especially on days when the news seems the grimmest. A robed style feels like you’re still wearing pajamas even when you’re not. This might also be the right time to bring back the poncho.

cuyana, sweater, work from home fashion
Cuyana’s recycled cashmere wrap sweater.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cuyana

To buy: Cuyana recycled cashmere soft wrap sweater, $285

tory burch, sweater, work from home, fashion
Tory Burch Madeline contrast-trim cardigan.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: Tory Burch Madeline cardigan, $248

la double j, sweater, work from home, fashion
La DoubleJ Flute knit top.
CREDIT: Courtesy of La DoubleJ

To buy: La DoubleJ knit top, $300

3. Redefine the slipper.

Slippers will be the footwear you wear most these days, at least until the weather turns warmer. To break up the monotony of the look, style it with fun, textured socks. There are also a few of spring’s sandals and flats that can easily be repurposed as indoor shoes, but they must be comfortable and have a certain lightness. No one wants to hear the click-clack of stilettos or the clomp of block heels at home right now.

minnie rose, slipper, shopbop, work from home, fashion
Minne Rose cashmere pom pom slipper.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Minne Rose cashmere pom pom slipper, $154.

 

birkenstock, arizona, sandals, work from home
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle sandal, $160

minnetonka moccasin, slippers, work from home, fashion
Minnetonka Alpine shearling moccasin slipper.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Minnetonka Alpine shearling moccasin, $60.

4. Wear a turtleneck.

Already a versatile sartorial savior, the turtleneck will continue to do the heavy lifting during this work-from-home era. Turtlenecks have an inherently professional neckline, appropriate for Zoom meetings and the like, and lately they’ve become more interesting, considering the trend to use chunky chain-link necklaces to accessorize. Plus, with a turtleneck, no one will imagine that you’re wearing sweatpants on the bottom.

other stories, turtleneck, work from home, fashion
& Other Stories cropped wool blend turtleneck.
CREDIT: Courtesy of &Other Stories

To buy: & Other Stories turtleneck, $69 (was $99)

j crew, turtleneck sweater, work from home, fashion
J.Crew turtleneck sweater in supersoft yarn.
CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

To buy: J.Crew turtleneck sweater, $56 (was $95).

khaite sweater, work from home, fashion
Khaite Denney cashmere, cropped turtleneck sweater.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MatchesFashion

To buy: Khaite cashmere cropped turtleneck, $1,580.

5. Add a necklace or a pair of earrings.

Jewelry seems like the last thing you would think about when getting dressed for a day at home. But a pair of earrings or a statement necklace is a great way to break the ice when you and your coworkers are waiting to start a group video call. And a family heirloom or favorite piece can be a tiny light during dark times. A more practical tip: At a time when handwashing is an around-the-clock job, it feels like a good time to keep bracelets and rings in their boxes.

mizuki, beading earrings, gold earrings, work from home, fashion
Mizuki 14k yellow gold beaded earrings.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Mizuki 14K gold beaded earrings, $245 (was $325)

jennifer fisher, chain link necklace, work from home, fashion
Jennifer Fisher large essential brass necklace.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher

To buy: Jennifer Fisher Large Essential brass necklace, $350

other stories, pearl earrings, work from home, fashion
& Other Stories organic pearl hoop earrings.
CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To buy: & Other Stories organic pearl hoop earrings, $29

6. Dress up

It might seem like the whole world is wearing pajamas right now, but there is already a quickly growing trend of fashion insiders who are finding palpable joy in wearing their fanciest looks around the house and documenting it on social media. If a pair of heels or an embellished dress makes you feel better about yourself right now, go for it. Add a fun color to get in the mood for spring.

staud, dress, work from home, fashion
Staud Carolina dress.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

To buy: Staud Carolina dress, $245

laurence dacade, pump, shopbop, work from home, fashion
Laurence Dacade Analou slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Laurence Dacade Analou slingbacks, $590.

cecilie bahnsen dress, work from home, fashion
Cecilie Bahnsen Effie linen-blend cloque dress.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches

To by: Cecilie Bahnsen Effie dress, $1,510.

