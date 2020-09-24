×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Fall’s Biggest Trend Is An $18 White Tube Sock — Yes, Really

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
white socks, white sock trend, socks, fall 2020 trends, fall 2020, white crew socks, white tube socks, tube socks
Gucci's socks and Mary Janes at the brand's fall '20 show in February.
CREDIT: WWD

There are plenty of unknowns in today’s world, but one thing is certain:  Not many people are wearing “real” clothes anymore. And they certainly aren’t wearing any of the dressed-up, tailoring-focused garments that prevailed on the fall ’20 runways back in February (remember full-look leather?).

But there is one fashion trend from those runways that has managed to make its way to the new era of getting dressed — and even fit in comfortably.

That would be the white tube sock.

gucci, gucci fall 2020, gucci socks, white sock trend, tube socks, socks, crew socks, white socks, fall 2020 trends, fall trends
Gucci’s white socks for fall ’20.
CREDIT: WWD

 

Back in February, the white sock started to make some cameos on the runways. First there was Gucci’s youth-obsessed collection, which showed models in dresses that literally looked like children’s clothes. White socks featuring pointelle knits and subtle logos were paired with loafers and some knee boots even featured a trompe l’oeil white sock. At MSGM, they were paired with platform patent-leather Mary Janes.

Related

Ivanka Trump Models a White Dress for Fall With Her Go-To Towering Sandals

Whitney Port Masters 'Ugly Sandal' Trend In These Scuba Blue Slides

Michelle Obama Brings Back Her Buzzy Vote Necklace to Surprise Poll Volunteers

msgm, msgm fall 2020, fall 2020 trends, white sock trends, socks, socks fall 2020, fall sock trends
White socks and platform Mary Janes at MSGM fall ’20.
CREDIT: WWD

Watch on FN

In recent weeks, as the days have grown cooler, they’ve also become a vehicle for parlaying sandals to a new season. A look at the hashtag #SocksAndStocks shows photo after photo of socks with Birkenstocks, while fashion influencers have been playing around with white ankle styles for months throughout quarantine. Even this week during Milan Fashion Week, Fendi showed socks and sandals, hinting at yet another era of the “ugly” sandal and its cozy leg wear companion.

View this post on Instagram

Annonce Classics🖤 @mytheresa.com #theshoeclub

A post shared by Pernille Teisbaek (@pernilleteisbaek) on

But the white crew sock trend is not just relegated to luxury brand logo knits from the runways. In fact, it’s best executed with a more democratic option, like Nike’s $18 three-pack. With a classic rib knit style, the black swoosh has become a un-ironic message for the ankle, paired with everything from the sneaker (totally expected) to a Mary Jane pump (subversive — and part of the current “baby doll” shoe trend).

View this post on Instagram

@suzanneraebk made my dream shoes 🖤

A post shared by alyssa coscarelli (@alyssainthecity) on

At its heart, the trend is pure normcore, especially when paired with this summer’s “It” sneaker, the gray or (dirty) white New Balance. Model and street style star Kaia Gerber has been perhaps the sneaker’s biggest fashion ambassador. With her recent tendency to pair them with scrunchy white socks, the accessory is likely to get an even bigger boost.

kaia gerber, kaia gerber jacob elordi, jacob elordi, white sock trend, white socks, new balance, kaia gerber new balance
Gerber stepped out in New York on September 13 wearing her favorite New Balance sneakers paired with white crew socks.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Shop White Socks — and the Shoes to Wear With Them

repetto, repetto mary jane, mary jane shoes, mary janes, babydoll shoes, baby shoes, white sock trends, white socks, socks, fall 2020
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Repetto Rose Mary Jane, $375

wolford, wolford socks, white socks, white sock trend, socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolford

To buy: Wolford Dylan socks, $33.

new balance, new balance 990, gray new balance, new balance sneakers, kaia gerber new balance, white sock trend, socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To buy: New Balance Made In US 990v5 sneaker, $175.

dickies socks, dickies, white socks amazon, amazon, white socks, white sock trend, fall 2020 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Dickies all-purpose cushion crew socks (pack of 12), $15

gucci, gucci loafer, gucci lugsole, gucci socks, socks and loafers, white sock trends, socks, gucci shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

To buy: Gucci Horsebit lugsole loafer, $980.

nike, nike crew socks, crew socks, white sock trend, fall 2020 trends, socks, socks and sandals, nike swoosh sock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Everyday Plus Cushion crew socks (pack of 3), $18.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad