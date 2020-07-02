Ugg’s New Summer Campaign Includes Chunky Combat Boots & More Fuzzy Slides

Quiñ, also known as Bianca Leonor Quiñones is a singer that stars in UGG's latest campaign.

Ugg’s latest campaign turns up the heat with fashion-forward styles that include combat boots, chunky sneakers and more fuzzy slides modeled by three Los Angeles creatives.

As temperatures rise, slippers continue to dominate our wardrobe. Ugg encourages shoppers to proceed with style this summer in its comfortably fashionable items. For its campaign, the brand tapped three Los Angeles creatives Quiñ, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, KITTENS, a producer who leads PWR, a series of nonprofit DJ workshops for women and Martin Myaka, a model and clothing designer.

Quiñ and Martin Myaka in Ugg’s summer ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Last month, the brand debuted the Disco Slide in multicolored options as part of its Pride Collection. To complement the capsule, Ugg donated $125,000 to GLAAD, a nonprofit that focuses on advancing acceptance for the LGBT community.

The Disco Slide is one breakout shoe that’s featured in the campaign. The slipper sits on a 2-inch platform and comes in five colorways. The slipper will be retailed for $100.

Ugg Disco Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Ugg also is taking on the combat boot for pre-fall ’20 and giving it a modern update with a chunky, flatform lug sole made of traction-enhancing rubber. The fashion-focused shoe is also constructed with waterproof leather. Named the Sheena boot, the shoe will be retailed for $160.

Ugg Sheena boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

In addition to the brand’s statement sandals and boots, sneakers are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. Ugg’s CA805 sneaker rests on a chunky rubber sole and comes in a multitude of colorways, including animal print, a trend that continues to be favored in fashion.

Ugg CA805 Zip Safari sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

To buy: CA805 Zip Safari Sneaker, $130.

Classic styles are also included in the seasonal campaign. The Tasman slipper has a suede upper and features the same outsole as Ugg’s classic boot. The shoe is also lined with cozy plush wool. The slipper is available in sizes for both women and men.

Ugg Tasman slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

To buy: Tasman slipper, 100.

The summer collection is available to shop online now at Ugg.com.

