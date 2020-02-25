The Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Milan Fashion Week’s fall ’20 season may have come to an abrupt close, but there were still some beautiful shoes to behold. Here are the top 10 shoes we saw this week in the footwear capital of the world:

1. Gucci

On the carousel-like runway, it appeared as though a pair of white socks was making the rounds among the looks of the Gucci’s fall ’20 collection. Upon closer inspection, they were actually boots, done in black nappa and white suede, with Victorian-esque buttons. The boots will surely be easier to wear than a pair of white knee socks (which will inevitably fall down with movement).

Victorian-inspired boots by Gucci for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

2. Prada

It was also difficult to see the intricacies of the brand’s footwear from the runway, but up close, they were fantastic. There was more of those sporty details that Miuccia Prada likes to add to her design, and even some rubberized boots that seem like the chicest option for next winter’s blizzard or rainstorm. But the most appealing to the eye were a pair of lilac heels in patent leather and rubber that included a sporty logo. Not shown: A pair in the same silhouette with beaded fringe on the heel.

Prada’s sporty take on the Mary Jane heel for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Fendi

Fendi’s bags are a signature mustard color, but for fall ’20 that hue was taken to the shoes — the bags received a millennial pink treatment (as did the rest of the show). These satin boots with a scuba-inspired zipper in back contain all of the things Fendi does best: glamour, architectural curves and a twist of modernity.

Fendi’s satin boots in its signature color, for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Bottega Veneta

While it was a clown-like, bulbous boot that grabbed buzz, fashion’s ‘It’ label still showed more of the square toes people can’t get enough of. For fall ’20, the brand evolved the look into an angled toe in a more elegant, clipped version on a stretch leather over-the-knee boot.

Bottega Veneta’s angular-toed white leather thigh boot for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Aquazzura

The season was full of practical shoes that celebrated a more quiet luxury, but thanks to designer Edgardo Osorio’s collection there were still many sparkly, embellished and jaw-dropping statement shoes to satisfy a more-is-more mentality come fall. There were rainbow-crystal platforms, black velvet combat boots and even a few glamorized versions of winter’s ubiquitous shearling boot. But the most exciting of the collection was a pair of over-the-knee boots decorated with feathers painted in burgundy, gold and lilac.

Aquazzura’s feather-covered boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

6. Giannico

Designer Nicolò Beretta looked to Marchesa Luisa Casati, the famously eccentric Italian heiress and muse, to put a dark, lush twist on his jewel-focused footwear collection for fall ’20. His signature Daphne mule received the Casati treatment in a black Chantilly lace that makes the style even more alluring.

Giannico’s Daphne mule, done in sultry black lace for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

7. Gianvito Rossi

Most of the designers veered toward the more commercial-friendly boots, which were exquisitely done in neutral colors and suedes, nappas and stretch satins (especially on many stretch thigh boots). But Rossi still left a little room for color and verve with its turquoise feathered sandal with matching crystal straps.

A turquoise feathered sandal from Gianvito Rossi fall ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

8. Casadei

One of the most popular trends from Milan was the outdoor winter boot, and Casadei’s take on it — in an après-ski, over-the-knee style with thick rubber soles and stretch puffer quilting — was totally unique and a dream to the touch.

Casadei’s stretch puffer thigh boot for fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Versace

Prada wasn’t the only one to do an inclement weather shoe. At Versace, there were lots of sexy styles, including a puffy crystal-trimmed, high-heel sandal. But the most unexpected footwear was a series of rubber boots with thick soles and color blocking. Rain gear gets the Versace treatment.

Rubber boots from Versace fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Giuseppe Zanotti

The designer is known for his hardware and crystal embellishments and this pair of stretch leather booties, done simply and sleekly in black with a stiletto heel, had a gold chain-link accent on the heel that was just the right thing.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s black leather booties with chain link details on the heel. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

