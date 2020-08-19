×
Twitter Can’t Get Over This Wildly Creative Timberland Neck Collar

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

Timberland neck collar
A timberland neck collar is going viral on Twitter.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fashion lovers are getting creative with Timberland boots yet again. This time, a Timberland boot was used to create a neck collar.

The wild look was posted on Twitter with the caption, “A Timberland collar is right on par for 2020.

In the video clip, a model can be seen wearing the custom-made neck corset piece that seems to be sewn into a tulle puffed-sleeve frock. The boot is missing its toe box and it’s laces are tied up the model’s neck, exposing both sides of the shoe’s signature padded collar. Hey, at least, there’s some comfort element in the design.

And without fail, Twitter has come through with mockery as well as praise for the creation after it received more than 3 million views.

“This looks like something someone woke up with on in one of the Saw movies and they only have 15 seconds to unlace it,” one user wrote.

“If there’s ever a shortage on neck braces I can sleep peacefully knowing Timberlands work as a solid substitute,” another posted.

While the jokes poured in, many, however, were impressed with the imagination that went into the concept.

“In the name of fashion, there are no limits, but I might have jokes if temperature was above 75 degrees with that much nubuck leather around someones neck region,” one person Tweeted. And another wrote, “Honestly I think this is amazing if you just base it off of art work & not personal clothing preferences.”

Re-purposing Timberland boots looks to be an ongoing trend. Earlier this summer, men on Twitter were seen wearing custom Timberland open-toed boots. The shoes feature an open-toe as the toe box seems to have been cut at the front in order to expose the toes. Just under the padded leather collar, men are cutting out the heel counter to allow some air flow, too, making Timberland boots the new summer sandal.

Twitter once again had much to say about the unconventional style. “The open toe timbs are a felony,” said one user.

So what are you going with? A Timberland-laced neck collar or the Timberland open-toed sandals? The choice is yours.

