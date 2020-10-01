7 Spring 2021 Fashion Trends From Milan Fashion Week To Get Excited About For Next Year

It’s been difficult to get a handle on real, actual fashion trends since the pandemic has relegated most people to their homes, where WFH fashion has consisted squarely of sweatpants, tie-dye and ugly sandals.

But part of the beauty of fashion is the anticipation of something new, the idea of reinventing one’s self for a new season. Milan Fashion Week’s spring ’21 season suggested just that, with whimsical colors, carefree footwear and details that gave a glimpse of a hopeful, joyful post-pandemic life (whenever that may be).

Here, a look at 7 trends from Milan Fashion Week to look forward to for spring 2021 — and options for shopping the look now:

1. Scarf prints

Whimsical, colorful prints inspired by silk neck accessories were a big draw on Milan’s runways, where Etro put them on matching sets, Versace did an under-the-sea motif and Giuseppe Zanotti brought them to a series of sneakers.

Etro spring ’21. CREDIT: WWD

Versace spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

To buy: Farm Rio scarf mix pants, $123 (was $175).

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

To buy: Gianvito Rossi silk scarf ankle-tie sandal, $347 (was $695).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Tory Burch Selby scarf sandal, $248.

2. La Dolce Vita

If it seemed like all the Italians were thinking about was a summer holiday, that’s because they mostly were. La Double J’s JJ Martin introduced swimwear and beachwear to her ever-expanding line, using her signature retro and retro-inspired Italian prints. Both Stella Jean and Philosophy also went for vacanza estive with bright colors and bold prints.

La Double J spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of La Double J

Stella Jean spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella Jean

Philosophy spring ’21. CREDIT: WWD

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: La Double J swing dress, $258 (was $645).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Vince Camuto Marybell platform sandal, $129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To buy: Dolce & Gabbana floral stretch cotton-poplin flounce dress, $348 (was $1,394).

3. White linens

Good news for anyone hoping that the “Nap” dress will come back for next summer. The leisure trend of summer 2020 is getting a bit more detailing for spring ’21, with delicate embroidery and a focus on linen materials. Think of it as garments that can double as fancy napkins or tableclothes.

Alberta Ferretti spring ’21. CREDIT: WWD

Fendi spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Max Mara spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Max Mara

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anita Dongre To buy: Anita Dongre embroidered shoes, $135 (was $450).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lunya

To buy: Lunya silk shirt set, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sleeper

To buy: Sleeper Atlanta linen dress, $224 (was $320).

4. Intricate woven leather

Leather has always been an artisanal specialty of Italy, but the country’s designers leaned in even more for the upcoming season, with delicate but durable pieces featuring a variety of weaving motifs that show off a true craftsmanship that can’t be found elsewhere. No doubt that Bottega Veneta’s own intrecciato on its must-have footwear has also influenced the season.

Fendi spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Valentino spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Casadei spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Sam Edelman Rishel woven leather flat, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To buy: Bottega Veneta BV Curve woven leather sandal, $1,650.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Miista Taissa woven leather block heel pump, $295.

5. Kitten heels

No one is wearing heels anymore — which is perhaps why Italian designers are suggesting that we ease back into the footwear with an easier-to-handle kitten heel next spring. Valentino took to the shape with its new Roman Stud series of shoes, while Prada showed one with a totally unique tongue. And Giannico and Casadei and more showed them in sunny, happy hues.

Valentino spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Giannico spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To buy: Marc Jacobs satin slingback pump, $338 (was $484).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Calvin Klein Mega kitten heel slide sandal, $109.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: By Far Gabriella slingback, $190 (was $475).

6. The gladiator return

Will the beloved (but sometimes beleaguered) gladiator make its official return next spring? Gianvito Rossi seems to think so. The sought-after Italian designer showed a whole series of them in his new spring ’21 collection. On the runway, exaggerated versions showed up at Blumarine. And we’re already seeing more at Paris Fashion Week.

Gianvito Rossi spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

Blumarine spring ’21. CREDIT: WWD

Emilio Pucci spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To buy: Stella McCartney Faler woven gladiator sandal, $358 (was $895).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Danse de Feu gladiator sandal, $675 (was $1,350).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

To buy: Ancient Greek Sandals Stephanie leather gladiator sandal, $108 (was $270).

7. Spring tights

Stockings are usually reserver for fall/winter collections, but there were hints of hosiery at Milan’s shows and presentations. Max Mara showed a mix off odd pairings, like brown ankle-strap heels with alien-blue tights, while Emilio Pucci took its signature prints back to some of its stockings, which were unexpectedly worn with toe-ring gladiator sandals (see above trend).

Max Mara spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Max Mara

Emilio Pucci spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

Shop the look now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

To buy: Emilio Pucci lace tights, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

To buy: Marc Jacobs The Left and Right Glam tight, $105 (was $175).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolford

To buy: Wolford merino tights, $75.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.