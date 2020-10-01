×
7 Spring 2021 Fashion Trends From Milan Fashion Week To Get Excited About For Next Year

By Shannon Adducci
By Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

spring 2021 trends, spring 2021 shoe trends, mfw, milan fashion week trends, giannico, giannico spring 2021, nicolo beretta
Giannico's colorful kitten heel for spring '21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

It’s been difficult to get a handle on real, actual fashion trends since the pandemic has relegated most people to their homes, where WFH fashion has consisted squarely of sweatpants, tie-dye and ugly sandals.

But part of the beauty of fashion is the anticipation of something new, the idea of reinventing one’s self for a new season. Milan Fashion Week’s spring ’21 season suggested just that, with whimsical colors, carefree footwear and details that gave a glimpse of a hopeful, joyful post-pandemic life (whenever that may be).

Here, a look at 7 trends from Milan Fashion Week to look forward to for spring 2021 — and options for shopping the look now:

1. Scarf prints

Whimsical, colorful prints inspired by silk neck accessories were a big draw on Milan’s runways, where Etro put them on matching sets, Versace did an under-the-sea motif and Giuseppe Zanotti brought them to a series of sneakers.

etro, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
Etro spring ’21.
CREDIT: WWD
versace, versace spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, fashion trends
Versace spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace
giuseppe zanotti, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends
Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Shop the look now

spring 2021 trends, scarf print, farm rio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

To buy: Farm Rio scarf mix pants, $123 (was $175)

gianvito rossi, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021 shoe trends, milan fashion week, gianvito rossi shoes, shoes, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

To buy: Gianvito Rossi silk scarf ankle-tie sandal, $347 (was $695)

tory burch, tory burch sandals, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021, spring 2021 shoe trends, shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Tory Burch Selby scarf sandal, $248

2. La Dolce Vita

If it seemed like all the Italians were thinking about was a summer holiday, that’s because they mostly were. La Double J’s JJ Martin introduced swimwear and beachwear to her ever-expanding line, using her signature retro and retro-inspired Italian prints. Both Stella Jean and Philosophy also went for vacanza estive with bright colors and bold prints.

la double j, jj martin, la double j spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends, fashion trends
La Double J spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of La Double J
stella jean, stella jean spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends
Stella Jean spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella Jean
spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week, philosophy spring 2021
Philosophy spring ’21.
CREDIT: WWD

Shop the look now

la doublej, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends, trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: La Double J swing dress, $258 (was $645)

vince camuto, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week trends, spring 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

 

To buy: Vince Camuto Marybell platform sandal, $129.  

dolce and gabbana, d&g, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To buy: Dolce & Gabbana floral stretch cotton-poplin flounce dress, $348 (was $1,394)

3. White linens

Good news for anyone hoping that the “Nap” dress will come back for next summer. The leisure trend of summer 2020 is getting a bit more detailing for spring ’21, with delicate embroidery and a focus on linen materials. Think of it as garments that can double as fancy napkins or tableclothes.

alberta ferretti, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends, fashion trends
Alberta Ferretti spring ’21.
CREDIT: WWD
fendi, fendi spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends
Fendi spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi
max mara, max mara spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021, trends
Max Mara spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Max Mara

Shop the look now

anita dongre, embroidered shoes, white embroidered shoes, white shoes, flat shoes, lace up women's shoes, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anita Dongre
To buy: Anita Dongre embroidered shoes, $135 (was $450)

lunya shirt, lunya, lunya pajamas, sleeper shirt, daily sleeper, linen shirt, white linen shirt, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, milan fashion week trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lunya

To buy: Lunya silk shirt set, $198.

sleeper, daily sleeper, atlanta linen dress, linen dress, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week, nap dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sleeper

To buy: Sleeper Atlanta linen dress, $224 (was $320)

4. Intricate woven leather

Leather has always been an artisanal specialty of Italy, but the country’s designers leaned in even more for the upcoming season, with delicate but durable pieces featuring a variety of weaving motifs that show off a true craftsmanship that can’t be found elsewhere. No doubt that Bottega Veneta’s own intrecciato on its must-have footwear has also influenced the season.

fendi, fendi spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, spring 2021 trends
Fendi spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi
valentino, valentino spring 2021,
Valentino spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino
casadei, casadei spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week
Casadei spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

Shop the look now

sam edelman, dsw, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, woven shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Sam Edelman Rishel woven leather flat, $70

bottega veneta, bottega veneta shoes, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week, bottega veneta bv curve
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To buy: Bottega Veneta BV Curve woven leather sandal, $1,650.

mista shoes, miista, miista shoes, miista woven shoes, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Miista Taissa woven leather block heel pump, $295

5. Kitten heels

No one is wearing heels anymore — which is perhaps why Italian designers are suggesting that we ease back into the footwear with an easier-to-handle kitten heel next spring. Valentino took to the shape with its new Roman Stud series of shoes, while Prada showed one with a totally unique tongue. And Giannico and Casadei and more showed them in sunny, happy hues.

valentino, valentino spring 2021,
Valentino spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino
prada, prada spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021 shoe trends, mfw, milan fashion week, raf simons prada, miuccia prada, prada shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada
giannico, giannico spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week
Giannico spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

Shop the look now

kitten heels, marc jacobs, marc jacobs shoes, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To buy: Marc Jacobs satin slingback pump, $338 (was $484).

calvin klein, nordstrom, kitten heel, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

 

To buy: Calvin Klein Mega kitten heel slide sandal, $109

by far, by far shoes, kitten heels, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: By Far Gabriella slingback, $190 (was $475).

6. The gladiator return

Will the beloved (but sometimes beleaguered) gladiator make its official return next spring? Gianvito Rossi seems to think so. The sought-after Italian designer showed a whole series of them in his new spring ’21 collection. On the runway, exaggerated versions showed up at Blumarine. And we’re already seeing more at Paris Fashion Week.

gianvito rossi, gianvito rossi spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
Gianvito Rossi spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi
mfw, milan fashion week spring 2021, blumarine, spring 2021 trends
Blumarine spring ’21.
CREDIT: WWD
emilio pucci, pucci, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
Emilio Pucci spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

Shop the look now

stella mccartney, stella mccartney shoes, gladiator sandals, spring 2021 shoe trenfds
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To buy: Stella McCartney Faler woven gladiator sandal, $358 (was $895)

giuseppe zanotti, giuseppe zanotti shoes, gladiator sandals, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Danse de Feu gladiator sandal, $675 (was $1,350)

ancient greek sandals, gladiator sandals, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends,
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

To buy: Ancient Greek Sandals Stephanie leather gladiator sandal, $108 (was $270).

7. Spring tights

Stockings are usually reserver for fall/winter collections, but there were hints of hosiery at Milan’s shows and presentations. Max Mara showed a mix off odd pairings, like brown ankle-strap heels with alien-blue tights, while Emilio Pucci took its signature prints back to some of its stockings, which were unexpectedly worn with toe-ring gladiator sandals (see above trend).

max mara, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, mfw, milan fashion week
Max Mara spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Max Mara
emilio pucci, emilio pucci spring 2021, spring 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
Emilio Pucci spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

Shop the look now

emilio pucci, tights, pucci tights, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

To buy: Emilio Pucci lace tights, $85.

marc jacobs, marc jacobs left and right tights, marc jacobs tights, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

To buy: Marc Jacobs The Left and Right Glam tight, $105 (was $175)

wolford, wolford tights, white tights, spring 2021, spring 2021 trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolford

To buy: Wolford merino tights, $75

