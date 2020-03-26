The 5 Best Ways to Style Socks and Sandals For Spring 2020

Socks and sandals are here to stay. The pairing was a hit during spring ’20 fashion month back in September. And now with most of us staying at home in a global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the trend couldn’t have come at a better time.

As we all figure out how to adjust to this new mode of sleeping, living and working at home, socks and sandals are a great combination to feel cozy but cool in the months ahead. Below are five key trends spotted from the spring ’20 season that will help you figure out how to look effortlessly chic, no matter the circumstance.

1. Color Coordinate It

If you’re looking to ease into the socks and sandals trend, take a tip from Simone Rocha’s spring ’20 show. The Irish designer effortlessly paired cherry red socks with color-coordinated flatform sandals on the runway at London Fashion Week. The style combo looks especially great with athletic slides and platforms.

Related Ellen DeGeneres Nails Work-From-Home Fashion in Fuzzy Sandals and Beyoncé's Ivy Park Sweatpants Every Spring Sandal You'll Need For Under $100 This Espadrille Brand Is Bringing the Centuries-Old Shoe Style Into 2020 as a Sneaker

Simone Rocha socks and platform sandals from spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Simone Rocha embellished leather sandals. CREDIT: My Theresa

To buy: Simone Rocha pearl-embellished leather sandals, $485.

Franco Sarto Jackson sandals. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Franco Sarto Jackson sandals, $82 (was $110).

No Nonsense Jean sock. CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: No Nonsense Women’s Jean Sock (3 Pair Pack), $6.

2. Play With Texture

For spring ’20, Salvatore Ferragamo showcased models in leather socks and sandals. While leather socks may be a bit impractical the warmer months ahead, incorporating texture into your legwear can be a great option for those looking take it to the next level. Texturized footwear and socks can also be a simple solution for dressing up a stay-at-home look.

Salvatore Ferragamo, Spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

MIDNIGHT 00 Scrunchie strap sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

To buy: MIDNIGHT 00 Scrunchie wrap sandals, $300.

Mango ruched sandals. CREDIT: Mango

To buy: Mango ruched sandals, $100.

Shein sheer mesh socks. CREDIT: Shein

To buy: Shein sheer mesh socks, pack of four, $6.

3. Opposites Attract

Another fun socks and sandals trend to try out this season is experimenting with contrasting colors. Take a note from Proenza Schouler’s design playbook by putting black and white together. The classic color combo is another elevated element to incorporate into your stay-at-home wardrobe.

Proenza Schouler spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stella McCartney faux-leather logo sandals. CREDIT: My Theresa

To buy: Stella McCartney faux-leather logo sandals, $525.

Dr. Marten’s Blair sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Dr. Marten’s Blair sandals, $100.

J-Box cotton dress socks. CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: J-Box cotton dress socks (pack of 10), $15.

4. Go Full-On Summer Camp

Turns out even the classic combo of camp socks with sandals is in this season. At Paris Haute Couture Week, Acne put models in chunky wool socks and buckled sandals for a casual yet elevated look.

Acne, Spring ’20 Couture. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fendi FF leather sandals CREDIT: My Theresa

To buy: Fendi FF Leather Sandals, $790.

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal, $135.

MIRMARU Women’s Premium Winter Wool And Cotton Blend Crew Socks. CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: MIRMARU Women’s Premium Winter Wool And Cotton Blend Crew Socks, 4 Pairs, $20.

5. Go Floral

What would spring be without florals? Anna Sui takes on the trend in the form of patterned socks and white sandals. This savvy combo makes a style statement without it looking chaotic or overwhelming. The best part? You can let your imagination run wild with the kinds of sock choices you can pair with a white sandal.

Anna Sui, Spring '20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anna Sui spring ’20.

Jacquemus Blue ‘Les Tatanes’ sandals. CREDIT: Ssense

To buy: Jacquemus Blue ‘Les Tatanes” sandals, $490.

Teva Original Universal sandals. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Teva Original Universal sandals, $50.

Shein paisley patterned socks. CREDIT: Shein

To buy: Shein paisley patterned socks, $2.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

A Compassionate Guide to Work-From-Home Fashion

6 Work-From-Home Styling Tips for Right Now

An Ode to Slipper Sandals: The Only Shoes I’m Wearing Right Now